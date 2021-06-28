The president of the Nuevo León Hotel Association, Alejandro Garza Elizondo, indicated that, despite the uncertainty about the continuity of the government in tourism, they trust Samuel García to “buy” proposals from various organizations in this sector, and fulfill what you said about raise the Nuevo León Tourism Development Corporation to be a secretariat.

In this way, they hope that the next administration of the Nuevo León government that the governor-elect will lead will create a Tourism Secretariat to give an important boost to this sector.

“One of the things we asked the (then) candidate, today governor-elect, was to present him with a shortlist of people to occupy that tourism department, and Samuel said: It is that I want to do the Secretariat“, said Garza, who has been president of the hoteliers in the entity for just over 2 years, within the framework of the 1st. National Meeting of Destination Marketing.

At the forum, experts from Europe, the United States, and Colombia presented proven successful formulas to promote cities, regions, and countries as outstanding for attracting business, tourism, and events, and developed ideas to be applied with some 100 attendees businessmen and officials from private and local organizations. public promoters from different areas of the country, such as Guadalajara, León, Puebla, San Luis Potosí, Cuernavaca, Ciudad Victoria, Torreón, Saltillo, Hermosillo, Villahermosa and others.

For its part, Julio Valdés, director of CAT Consultores, described the change of government as complicated and challenging, since the sector has a path traveled with organizations such as the Monterrey Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Tourism Cluster and the Meetings Industry Council.

Valdés is positive that the new Government Plan contemplates the Sustainable Development objectives of the 2030 Agenda.

“What we must do now is bring that information (on what has already been done and plans) so that, as the new government sits down, tell them what has been done well and what we must improve,” said Valdés.

At this point, Garza added that they have the transition period to tie up with the new government the project of the Ministry of Tourism.

Félix Villaseñor, vice president of Canaco Monterrey, asked that the attempt to institutionalize tourism and give it continuity that the Nuevo León Council is carrying out be supported by the new governor.

Another challenge, Garza considered, is streamline time in meetings with government representatives to define plans and advances that promote tourism and more benefits to the state, since it is known, for example, that of the time that it devotes to its function as a representative of the hoteliers, 50 percent go to meetings to discuss how to lower public funds support for the tourism sector.

Garza mentioned that the local Congress (which will also be new) is another actor with which they should work to explain the initiatives that the tourism sector requires for its development and improvements.