The hotel sector puts pressure on him. In the face of uncertainty. The positionings. The State Government has not decided what will happen to the Mazatlan Carnival. And the hoteliers already made noise, to say the least. José Gámez, a member of the Association of Hotels and Tourist Companies, announced that they have around 65 percent of reservations for the dates that the carnival is scheduled. Even when he stated that health is valuable, he also stressed that the carnival represents an important economic benefit. Gámez knows what a massive event implies at times like these when the pandemic has not subsided, on the contrary, the number of infections is increasing. But in his role as a hotelier, he frames what could happen in the event of a cancellation of the maximum Mazatlan party. He mentioned the hotels located in front of Del Mar Avenue, just where allegorical cars traditionally parade. They, he recalled, have had reservations for the carnival for a year. Anything more than that is a separate topic. Because precisely those hotels are the ones that most abuse tourists by imposing stratospheric rates and leonine conditions to those who request rooms. The normal rates are tripled or quadrupled and the rent is conditioned to at least five days. And that is vile abuse. The authorities announced that in two weeks they will be able to make a decision. However, preparations continue. And the examples are devastating, because in massive events due to more health protocols, citizens violate them without anyone being able to do anything to prevent it.

Virtual classes are held. The return to face-to-face classes will have to wait another week at least. Governor Rubén Rocha Moya declared yesterday that virtual classes are maintained and advanced the possibility of modifying elements for a call for voluntary face-to-face assistance. An alternative being analyzed by the state is to open the schools and have the workers physically come to them and “have a presence in the schools.” There is a possibility that the face-to-face return will be until February 1. But everything will depend on the behavior of the pandemic. For now, the children stay home. And that is a relief for parents because of the risks involved and because the Government has not vaccinated children.

Another change in state cabinet. On October 27, Governor Rubén Rocha Moya presented the members of his cabinet and assured that he did so “conscientiously.” And that “I expected them to last six years.” Well, something happened because less than three months after his administration began, there are around five officials who were appointed and later removed. Now it was the turn of José Domínguez, whom Rocha Moya himself invited to become director of the Government. Domínguez appeared in Sinaloa with the arrival of then Governor Juan S. Millán. He remained here during the six-year term headed by Jesús Aguilar Padilla, who appointed him Director of Communications and it was there that he lived closely with his teammate, the then coordinator of advisors, Rubén Rocha Moya. Domínguez leaves the Government Directorate just after the Secretary General of the Government, Enrique Inzunza, announced with great fanfare that they had fired 44 workers from that agency and ventured to describe them as “spies.” Domínguez was not left completely helpless, they gave him a consolation prize and he was appointed administrative coordinator of Cecytes, fourth place.