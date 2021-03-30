Hotel chains in the Balearic Islands fear that within days Chancellor Angela Merkel will decide to restrict tourist flights to Mallorca to prevent an increase in infections in Germany.

“If that occurs, it will mean the immediate closure of hotels, because there won’t be enough demand for them to be operational, “said a spokesperson for the hotel chains in Playa de Palma, Cala Millor, Platja de Muro and Alcudia.

From Tuesday, anyone returning to Germany by air from the Balearic Islands must submit a negative PCR test. Mrs Merkel has also said she wants to restrict domestic movement and is studying how the Länder will implement the measures.

The mandatory PCR test was introduced after an avalanche of reservations for holidays in Mallorca when the Balearics were removed from Germany’s coronavirus risk list, to make sure travelers are not sick when they return home, according to Tourism Commissioner, Thomas Bareiß.

The German Government advised people not to travel overseas unless it’s absolutely necessary and told airlines and tour operators not to offer additional flights. But that advice clearly fell on deaf ears because 40,000 German tourists are coming to Mallorca over the next two weeks.

The Hotel Federation of Mallorca has already notified hoteliers where the PCR tests will take place and the protocol to follow if the test is positive.

“In Palma beach we are referring tourists to the Juaneda clinic for antigen and PCR tests, ”said a Riu spokesperson.

“There is absolute collaboration between hoteliers, tourists and tour operators and the antigen and PCR tests will either be done at private clinics or in hotels by contracted medical personnel,” said Javier Vich, President of the Hotel Association of Palma and Cala Mayor.

“There are continuous calls because of the increase in air traffic in Mallorca from this Thursday,” said Ian Livesey, TUI delegate for the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands.

Hoteliers and tour operators claim that the German tourists coming to the island for Easter are a particular type.

“They are over the age of 40 and mostly couples or families with high purchasing power, who want to enjoy the island. “

Airport Controls

Between March 26-28 a total of 24,584 International passengers were processed at Son Sant Joan Airport in Palma, according to the Government Delegation.

A second Covid-19 test was carried out on 342 passengers who had submitted a negative PCR, because they had a high temperature or other symptoms and the results of all those tests was negative.