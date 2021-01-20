Mallorca’s hoteliers have criticized Pedro Sánchez for his statement on Tuesday that Spain will be “better prepared” for receiving foreign tourists by the end of the summer once 70% of the population have been vaccinated.

The prime minister said this during his speech at the meeting of the executive council of the UN World Tourism Organization. The Mallorca Hoteliers Federation and the Association of Hotel Chains believe that his observation was unacceptable and harmful to the tourism industry, to the image of Spain and to the chances of recovery.

On Wednesday, the hoteliers said that the prime minister should be speeding up an effective vaccination program and have a more coordinated strategy with the regions by providing them with the means for vaccination. If he “truly” believes in the importance of the tourism industry, then he should help businesses to keep going and therefore maintain employment.

It is unacceptable that the prime minister, rather than give “a clear and forceful message” about the recovery of tourism, did not choose his words better in a public setting. The hoteliers argue that real support for tourism does not just involve an extension to ERTE. There needs to be an “immediate” tourism rescue plan, including more flexible regulations to reduce tax burdens.