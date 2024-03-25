The arrival of rain at the start of Holy Week has put the tourism sector and the brothers in the Region on guard, after forcing the suspension of the Esperanza and La Burrica processions this Sunday in Murcia and Cartagena, respectively, and the of Forgiveness in the capital this Monday. The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) hopes that the Atlantic storm that is sweeping through the Region could leave new rains today, which could continue on Holy Wednesday in some points, more likely in the afternoon, and strong winds on the coast, the Altiplano and the Northwest.

Different events occur on Thursday and Friday, two of the most important days for Holy Week tourism, where no precipitation is expected either in the main cities or on the coast, and temperatures will be “four or five degrees above than is usual,” according to the spokesperson for the Aemet territorial delegation in Murcia, Luis Bañón. Although on Friday there could be rain in the Altiplano and the Northwest.

Forecast for the whole week

The fear is especially focused on what may happen over the weekend, the great unknown. Meteorology warns of the entry of a second storm that could leave new rains on Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday. Although it is still early to anticipate its behavior with certainty, since “the estimate is long-term,” warns Bañón.

Despite the instability, the president of the Hotel Association of the Region of Murcia, Alejandro Paredes, maintains the forecasts. “Right now, Thursday and Friday, we are above 90% occupancy,” he says, although he acknowledges “specific cancellations.” “At the moment, it is holding up quite well,” he says. In Cartagena there is still something free on Saturday, and we are keeping an eye on the weather. If it goes wrong, it is possible that there will be more cancellations, but if it clears up, we can be close to full.” In any case, Paredes hopes that the campaign goes “better than the past.”

This Tuesday the cold air from the core of the storm will be felt, a sensation that will last until tomorrow with a “very marked” drop in thermometers in the western areas of the Region, according to Bañón, where it is even possible that there will be snow in areas such as Revolcadores peak.

The meteorologist anticipates that “the collision of heat and cold air” could cause “some evolutionary cloudiness to form.” However, he clarified that today will not be a “day of generalized rain”, but rather “some shower that escapes in the afternoon.” What will be noticed is a strong northwest wind. And tomorrow, “the same trend” is expected, with snowfall at high levels in the early hours and “some loose showers” in the afternoon, although if it occurs, it will be “little,” they say at Aemet. According to Meteorology, only in Caravaca there is a 10% risk of precipitation tomorrow, being a very remote possibility in the rest of the Region.

Processions at risk



In Murcia, the Rescue and Health processions are waiting for the rain this Tuesday. There is no fear in principle for that of 'Los Coloraos' this Wednesday, which has already been suspended due to the weather in 2022. In Cartagena, an unexpected rain would affect tonight the procession of the transfers of the Apostles, with the departure of the pickets of the Marine Infantry and the Army accompanying the images along Calle Mayor.

On the other hand, Lorca celebrates tonight the Meeting of the thrones of the Christ of the Blood, the Jesus of Penance and the Virgin of Solitude. Also in Jumilla they watch the clouds for the Penitents procession, while in Cieza they watch over the Arrest procession, one of the most anticipated moments in the municipality, and in Mula they cross their fingers so that the water respects the Night of the Drums, key event of the regional Holy Week.