As usual, the new Call of Duty game faces a controversy far from the quality of this title. On this occasion, an Amsterdam hotel owner is upset with his inclusion in mod warfare ii, something that could become a legal problem for Activision.

In accordance with Volkskrantthe hotel owner Conservatorium in Amsterdam is not happy with its inclusion in the level of Tradecraft and the Breenbergh Hotel multiplayer map. This was what he commented:

“We have taken note of the fact that the Conservatorium Hotel is undesirably the setting for the new Call of Duty. More generally, we do not support games that appear to encourage the use of violence. The game in no way reflects our core values ​​and we regret our apparent and unwelcome involvement.”

For now, the owner of the Conservatorium Hotel is not sure how to proceed. Whether it issues a lawsuit, or causes some kind of stir, it seems the best course for Activision is to modify the structure and layout of this location before it causes them more trouble.

One of the few elements that always seem to get some kind of recognition in Call of Duty games is the level of recreation of some places, something that has drawn a lot of attention with the campaign and its representation of Mexico.

