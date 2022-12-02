Hotel worker hospitalized after contact with explosives in room

The 11th floor of the Park Hyatt hotel located on West 57th Street, in New York, was evacuated after an employee found a white powder in one of her rooms.

According to local media, the woman became dizzy after finding the substance in room 1111, so the police and the FBI went to the place that was evicted.

According to city media, a preliminary field test of the substance by the FDNY came back positive for RDX, which is short for Royal Demolition eXplosive, according to .

This substance is also known as cyclonite or hexogen and is said to be highly explosive when combined with other ingredients. RDX is also used in some commercial products, NBC reported.

As the room had already been cleaned by the worker, only traces of dust remained and the police worked with that residue.

All other tests came back negative for any explosive substances, and police said the preliminary test was a false positive.

Police said a man gained unauthorized access to the room after a family left on Sunday morning. The man police have identified but not named may have picked up a room key after a family member possibly dropped it.

