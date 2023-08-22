‘Hotel VIP’, the new reality show on Televisa, is the replacement for the famous program ‘La casa de los famosos’ on said television network in the second half of 2023. In ‘LCDF’, the space had Wendy Guevara as the winner and in second place to Nicola Porcella. In this show, the person in charge of representing Peru is the model Tefy Valenzuela, who will seek to be the winner. Get all the details HERE.

What time does ‘Hotel VIP’ start LIVE?

The reality ‘Hotel VIP’ brings a new chapter this Monday, August 21 and will be broadcast by the UniMás television network, so it can be seen in the United States, as well as in Mexico. The schedule of the program is agreed to start at 9:00 pm in Peru. Here is the list of the other countries:

Mexico: 8:00 p.m.

8:00 p.m. Peru: 9:00 p.m.

9:00 p.m. Venezuela: 10:00 p.m.

10:00 p.m. Chili: 10:00 p.m.

10:00 p.m. Argentina: 10:00 p.m.

10:00 p.m. Colombia: 10:00 p.m.

10:00 p.m. Ecuador: 10:00 p.m.

10:00 p.m. USA:10:00 p.m.

Where to watch ‘Hotel VIP’ LIVE?

The channel in charge of broadcasting the ‘Hotel VIP’ program is Channel 5. For those who wish to watch the reality show LIVE and not miss any of the challenges and controversies, they can do so as follows:

Televisa on the official site : can be accessed by programming the channel 5 and when entering its same official website.

: can be accessed by programming the and when entering its same official website. TV LIVE by Youtube: he channel 5 It has its own exclusive signal on said platform. The latest programs to air are published there.

by he It has its own exclusive signal on said platform. The latest programs to air are published there. TV LIVEbystreaming: hechannel 5He has also opened his own app called Televisa En Vivo, which is available on the App Store and Play Store.

‘Hotel Vip’ is the new reality show on Televisa. Photo: diffusion

How to watch Channel 5?

The Televisa signal can be enjoyed through thechannel 5. If you want to follow the live broadcast of the reality ‘VIP Hotel‘, you can find the channel both on cable and online on its official website.

The members gathered in ‘Hotel Vip’. Photo: diffusion

Who are the members of ‘Hotel VIP’?

Without a doubt, the list of ‘Hotel VIP’ participants have gained great notoriety. The program has summoned various celebrities who work in various fields of entertainment. In this season there are characters who are singers to comedians. Check HERE the list of members.

Van Rankin Donkey

Manola Diez

‘El Chevo’

‘gummy’

Martha Figueroa

Colate (Nicolas Vallejo)

Pee Wee

Mariana Avila

Silverio Rocchi

Natalia Subtil

robert tello

Tefi Valenzuela

Christian Estrada

Vielka Valenzuela

Fer Sagreeb

Lygia Uriarte.

