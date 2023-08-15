The reality show ‘The House of Famous’, in its 2023 edition, has captivated thousands of fans around the world. After learning that the winner was the influencer was Wendy Guevara, many have been saddened and now they wonder what program will replace it. Given this, HERE we tell you about ‘Hotel VIP’ and all the details of the new television space.

What is ‘VIP Hotel’ about?

The new program ‘Hotel VIP’ is a television project led by the famous actor Roberto Palazuelos. The reality will address the coexistence of 16 celebrities in a luxury hotel for several weeks. The place will have all the necessary amenities; however, there will be no employees.

This is because during the competitions it will be determined who will be the guests, while others will be the workers who will attend to the winning team. In addition, there will be hospitality professionals supervising the entire show.

When does ‘Hotel VIP’ premiere?

The new production ‘Hotel VIP’ will premiere on August 16 on Mexican television and is expected to have the same reach as the program ‘La casa de los famosos’.

During its broadcast, celebrities will star in various experiences over many weeks, until only one remains with the grand prize. To the surprise of many, this time the model Tefy Valenzuela will represent Peru.

Who are the participants of ‘Hotel VIP’?

It is already known who the characters of the new reality show are. Next, check here the list of what until now would be the 16 participants:

El Chevo (comedian)

Gummy (influencer)

Martha Figueroa (journalist)

Colate (businessman, ex-husband of Paulina Rubio)

Pee Wee (singer)

Mariana Avila (actress)

Van Rankin Donkey (driver)

Manola Diez (actress)

Silverio Rocchi (former soccer player)

Natalia Subtil (model)

Roberto Telló (actor)

Tefi Valenzuela (model and singer)

Christian Estrada (model, Ferka’s ex-boyfriend)

Vielka Valenzuela (actress)

Fer Sagreeb (conductor)

Ligia Uriarte (actress).