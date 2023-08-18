after the end of ‘The house of celebrities’, the reality show ‘Hotel VIP’ hit the screens and premiered last Wednesday, August 16 at Mexico and other parts of Latin America. In the first episode, the 16 contestants were divided into two teams and competed. Likewise, it was announced that the guests will choose their first sentenced. It should be noted that every week there is an elimination and the winner of this competition will be able to take 1 million Mexican pesos. In this note, we tell you what time, how to follow the live broadcast of the second chapter and other details of the program in which the Peruvian model Tefi Valenzuela participates.

What time to see the premiere of ‘Hotel VIP’?

‘Hotel VIP’ promises to be a success in Mexico and all Latin American countries. Therefore, if you do not want to miss the second chapter of this new mexican realitylook HERE the schedule list according to your country of residence.

Mexico: 8:00 p.m.

8:00 p.m. Peru: 9:00 p.m.

9:00 p.m. Venezuela: 10:00 p.m.

10:00 p.m. Chili: 10:00 p.m.

10:00 p.m. Argentina: 10:00 p.m.

10:00 p.m. Colombia: 10:00 p.m.

10:00 p.m. Ecuador: 10:00 p.m.

10:00 p.m. USA: 10:00 p.m.

Who are the participants of the reality show ‘Hotel VIP’?

Through the social networks of ‘Hotel VIP’, it was known who are the celebrities that will integrate the new reality show of Televisa. Next, we show you the list of16 participants:

Tefi Valenzuela (model and singer)

Christian Estrada (model, Ferka’s ex-boyfriend)

Pee Wee (singer)

El Chevo (comedian)

Gummy (influencer)

Martha Figueroa (journalist)

Colate (businessman, ex-husband of Paulina Rubio)

Mariana Avila (actress)

Van Rankin Donkey (driver)

Manola Diez (actress)

Silverio Rocchi (former soccer player)

Natalia Subtil (model)

Roberto Telló (actor)

Vielka Valenzuela (actress)

Fer Sagreeb (conductor)

Ligia Uriarte (actress).

Where to watch ‘VIP HOTEL’ live?

If you want to follow the live broadcast of ‘VIP Hotel‘, you can do it through thechannel 5. Here’s how to tune it:

Televisa on the official site : you can follow the programming of the channel 5 entering its same official website

: you can follow the programming of the entering its same official website TV LIVE by Youtube: he channel 5 It has its own exclusive signal on this platform and the latest programs that air are published there

by he It has its own exclusive signal on this platform and the latest programs that air are published there TV LIVEbystreaming: hechannel 5He has also opened his own app called Televisa En Vivo, which is available on the App Store and Play Store.

