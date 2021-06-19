Hotel Transilvania: Transformania has delayed its premiere several times. However, there is a very specific update. According to what is detailed by the specialized portal Screenrant, the animated feature film will hit theaters on October 1 of this year.

The reason, Deadline suggests, would be related to the fact that theaters in Canada are still closed and capacity restrictions are around 66%, despite the fact that Los Angeles and New York are at full percentage. In fact, Sony tried to rekindle the performance of its productions with the arrival of Peter Rabbit 2: the runaway. However, the sequel opened with $ 10.1 million.

On the other hand, the aforementioned medium has reported that this fourth – and last – installment of the franchise will break with the tradition of its predecessors, since the direction will fall on Jennifer Kluska. In addition, It is known that the role of Dracula will be played by Brian Hull, replacing Adam Sandler.

However, Sony Pictures has detailed on its website that for the last chapter of this series of films, Genndy Tartakovsky – creator of the franchise – returns as screenwriter and executive producer. For her part, Selena Gómez will serve as executive producer and will reprise her role as Mavis, the daughter of ‘Drac’.

The cast of the film is completed by Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, David Spade, Asher Blinkoff, Brad Abrell, Fran Drescher, Jim Gaffigan and Molly Shannon.

The animated film will hit theaters on October 1 of this year. Photo: Sony Pictures

Hotel Transylvania – Official Synopsis

When Van Helsing’s mysterious invention, the ‘monster’ lightning bolt, goes berserk, Dracula and his friends transform into humans and, as a plot twist, Johnny turns into a monster.

In their new uneven bodies, ‘Drac’, stripped of his powers, and a renewed Johnny who loves life as a monster, must team up and race across the world to find a cure before it’s too late.