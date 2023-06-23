Friday, June 23, 2023, 3:13 p.m.



| Updated 3:20 p.m.

Hotels in the Region of Murcia received 509,598 travelers in the first five months of the year, 13.9% more than in the same period of 2022, according to the Hotel Occupancy Survey of the National Statistics Institute (INE). Of these, 405,492 were national visitors, which increased by 15.8% compared to last year, while international tourists increased by 7.1%.

For its part, the growth of overnight stays was 16.3%, reaching 1,150,730. In May, hotel establishments in the Region registered a total of 118,345 travelers, a figure 1.9% higher than that corresponding to the same month of 2022.

Resident travelers in Spain staying in hotels in May totaled 90,146, 2.5% more than in the same month last year. For their part, residents abroad increased by 0.2% to a total of 28,199. The total number of overnight stays registered in May was 296,997, 7% more.