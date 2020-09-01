Flags of the CGT HPE (prestigious and economical hotels) deployed and union chasubles on their shoulders, the chambermaids of the Ibis Batignolles in Paris have reformed their picket line in front of the hotel entrance. Accor having decided to reopen its establishments this Tuesday, September 1, they quite naturally decided to relaunch the same day their fight which began almost fourteen months ago, on July 17, 2019. In this return, a hundred people came to support them. Delegations of Solidarity unions from La Poste, cleaning and SNCF are there. “We had already supported the employees of the Arcade hotel in 2003”, explains Dominique, from SUD rail Saint-Lazare. CGT activists from the local union of the 17th arrondissement, RATP and commerce are also present. “We fully support them. We have the same demands against precariousness and low wages. With us, too, many earn barely 700 or 800 euros per month ”, explains Alain, from the CGT Île-de-France collective of Monoprix (1). The activists of the feminist association Femmes Égalité wave their flags. “The cause of chambermaids is the cause of all women. That of the right to a job and a decent salary ”, explains Françoise.

Partially unemployed since the start of confinement, the 20 strikers have “Recharged the batteries”. “We are ready. We continue the fight ”, Rachel and Sylvie, the two spokespersons, take turns. The management of the hotel group is thus warned, if it counted on the health crisis to end this conflict at a lower cost, it is a waste of time. The strikers have the means to hold out. “The strike fund is full. We already have enough to pay three months of compensation ”, explains Claude Lévy, the CGT HPE host. “Now we have to open negotiations. We must be respected ”, Rachel insists. After so many months spent on the picket line in the cold and the rain, after having multiplied the demonstrations and the invasion of hotel lobbies in Accor, “It is out of the question to return to work without having won the case”. “We demand our due, the respect of our rights”, adds Sylvie about the rise in wages, the drop in work rates and especially the end of subcontracting room cleaning and their direct hiring by Accor, which they claim. After having toured the summer universities of the left parties (FI, PCF, NPA) and EELV, where they garnered support and collected for their strike fund, the chambermaids have already drawn up a whole program action. The invasion of hotel halls will resume, a poster campaign will be launched, a clip which uses the slogan of the strikers “Rub! Rub! You have to pay ! ” is under development. It will be shot at the headquarters of the PCF. “Accor is sensitive to its image. We are going to show its true face and the working conditions in subcontracting ”, warns Sébastien, from the CGT HPE, in charge of its realization.

A new gathering is announced on September 8 in Issy-les-Moulineaux in front of the Accor headquarters. It will of course be a question of demanding once again the opening of negotiations with the strikers of the Ibis Batignolles but also of demanding “The prohibition of dismissals” in the hotel industry. “Accor announced that it wanted to lay off 1,000 people, the Hyatt group, several hundred. However, these groups continue to benefit from partial unemployment and this will be the case at least until December ”, denounces Claude Lévy. “Their objective is to get rid of the oldest employees and replace them with younger, less well paid”, he accuses again.

Employee of the Kyriad hotel in Torcy (Seine-et-Marne) and union member of the CGT HPE, Souad applauds. “The women of the Ibis are strong. They will win ”, she assures, recalling that a few years ago a conflict ended subcontracting in her group.