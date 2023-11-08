A strike threatens the GP

The Las Vegas GP of F1 is now upon us, but the race-event strongly supported by Liberty Media could be put at risk by a strike in the hotel sector. According to NPR – National Public Radio – there is, in fact, a trade union action of considerable scope on the horizon.

The chefs’ and bartenders’ union, which represents 35,000 workers at major casino and hotel chains, is considering going on strike starting Friday 10 November. The union has been engaged in negotiations for seven months with industry heavyweights such as MGM Resorts, Caesars Entertainment and Wynn Resorts for the definition of a collective agreement improved compared to the current conditions.

Ted Pappageorge, secretary-treasurer of the union, called for substantial contractual improvements, stating: “The current proposal on the table is historic, but it is not enough, and workers deserve to have contracts suited to their commitment”. The giants of the hotel industry have so far not given concrete responses to the union’s appeal. MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment made no public statements, while Wynn Resorts’ Michael Weaver said comments would be kept within the confines of the negotiating table. A mass invasion is expected in Las Vegas for the F1 GP from November 16tha prospect that could lead to an acceleration in negotiations so as not to jeopardize a long-awaited weekend promoted 360° by Liberty Media.