Mallorca wants to get away from the cheap image of drinking tourism on Playa de Palma and has set up new rules of conduct for the party mile at Ballermann. Hotels and restaurants are now also being asked to pay. (Iconic image) © Clara Margais/dpa

All-inclusive alcohol is prohibited in hotels on the Ballermann. The Ministry of Consumer Affairs imposes high penalties on drinking tourism in Mallorca.

Palma – Party tourism in Mallorca is a well-known problem. After Corona, excessive partying at Ballermann increased again. The tourist rush is enormous this year. However, the popular holiday island in the Mediterranean wants to get away from the cheap image of drinking tourism on Playa de Palma and has already set new rules of conduct for the party mile at Ballermann at the beginning of the season. Violators face penalties of up to 3,000 euros for the revelers. But not only vacationers are asked to pay if the rules are disregarded.

The Ministry of Health and Consumer Protection is now taking action against the escalating drinking tourism in Mallorca. Some hotels and restaurants have been fined hefty for violations over the past year. According to media reports, there are already penalties totaling more than 400,000 euros for hotels and bars on the holiday island.

Against drinking tourism in Mallorca: All-inclusive alcohol in hotels on Ballermann is prohibited

All-inclusive alcohol has been restricted in Ballermann hotels since 2020. This season, however, the unrestricted consumption of alcohol in hotels on the Ballermann was completely banned. Those who do not comply with the new rules of conduct face penalties.

In a hotel on Playa de Palma, guests were offered “alcohol without limits” without hindrance, reports the Mallorca newspaper. In the hotel, there should not only have been free access to alcohol machines, but also to the taps in the bar. According to Consumer Minister Félix Alonso, this violation is to be classified as “very serious” and will be punished with the highest single fine of 100,000 euros. According to the information provided by the Mallorca newspaper appealed against the penalty.

Penalties on Ballermann: Ministry of Consumer Protection takes action against drinking tourism in Mallorca

Another hotel in the German holiday resort of Playa de Palma is in the pillory for a similarly serious violation. The hotel is said to have already paid the fine of 60,000 euros. The Ministry of Consumer Protection also targeted two shops in Mallorca that are said to have sold tobacco and alcohol in a package. A café should also pay a fine of 60,000 euros because the prices were not advertised according to the regulations. Another restaurant at Ballermann has to face a fine of 66,000 euros because it advertised alcohol on the street, according to the report Mallorca newspaper.

Interest groups in the party mile in the south of the Spanish Mediterranean island had only recently sounded the alarm and in an appeal denounced a situation that was now “unsustainable” and “alarming”. Among other things, tougher penalties, more police presence and more controls are required. (hg)