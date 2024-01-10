Hotel Punkaharju | Miika Sollo, who helped with the sale, did not know about the bankruptcy background of the new owner

Miika Sollo, the representative of the American buyer of Hotel Punkaharju, says that she did not know about the bankruptcy background that emerged in the media.

10.1. 20:49

Hotel The American who bought Punkaharju by Artur Karaman representative Miika Sollo says he didn't know about Karaman's bankruptcy background.

The bankruptcy estate of Hotel Punkaharju announced on Wednesday that the hotel was bought by the real estate company AK Properties oy from Kotka, whose owner and entrepreneur is Artur Karaman.

Sollo works as a hotel manager at Hotel Jokipuisto in Kotka, owned by Karamani.

Karaman was one of the three partners in Hotel Scandinavian Oy, which ran the hotel Leikari in Kotka. Hotel Scandinavian oy was declared bankrupt at the end of 2022. One of the shareholders of the bankrupt company has Estonian citizenship and the residence of the third is listed as Estonia.

“This information is completely new to me,” says Sollo. “I wasn't involved with him then.”

He does not want to comment on whether he expected Karaman to tell him about it.

Hotel entrepreneur Sami Hoyer applied together with his business partner Mari Kettunen-Väyrynen with Hotel Punkaharjua going bankrupt due to significant insolvency in April 2023.

Known as a former top model, Hoyer ran the hotel located about 30 kilometers from the center of Savonlinna for seven years.

The hotel was for sale at an auction that ended in July. The entrepreneurs who submitted the highest offer of 745,000 euros Mikko Ranta-Huitti and Hannu Huitti however backed out of the deal in August.

After this, Hotel Punkaharju was again up for auction. The base price was 300,000 euros.

According to Sollo, it has been agreed with the trustee that the exact purchase price will not be disclosed to the public.

Alienee hasn't even told the public about his plans yet. Sen Sollo says that the hotel will be renovated in the spring. The place is supposed to be opened for customers in the summer.

“We intend to continue hotel operations and high-quality restaurant operations. Collaborative partners will be resolved over time.”

But how are the new owners going to make the place profitable?

“We have our own ideas about the place and the community. We will tell you about them later.”