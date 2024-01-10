Hotel Punkaharju | Background of Hotel Punkaharju's new owner: Bankruptcy

The historic Hotel Punkaharju has been sold. HS found out the background of the new owner.

Hotel The American businessman who bought Punkaharju has at least one bankruptcy in the hotel industry. The bankruptcy estate of Hotel Punkaharju announced on Wednesday that the hotel was bought by the real estate company AK Properties oy from Kotka, whose owner and entrepreneur is an American Artur Karaman.

Karaman was one of the three partners in Hotel Scandinavian Oy, which ran the hotel Leikari in Kotka. Hotel Scandinavian oy was declared bankrupt at the end of 2022. One of the shareholders of the bankrupt company has Estonian citizenship, and the third has Estonia as its residence.

The company had a debt of 43,000 euros to the regional administrative agency. Board member of Hotel Scandinavian Hannes Rosin said at the turn of the year 2022 For Kymen Sanomatthat the background of the bankruptcy was, among other things, the corona pandemic.

“After the pandemic broke out, the hotel owners tried to negotiate with the property owners about lowering the rental price, but no results were achieved. The operation of the hotel was continued and investments were still made in the hotel in the hope that the pandemic would pass and the situation would return to normal,” said Rosin in an interview with the newspaper.

Karamani other business includes Hotel Jokipuisto and Beach Hotel Santalahti in Kotka.

According to the announcement of the bankruptcy estate of Hotel Punkaharju, Karamania helps in the hotel industry Miika Sollo. Sollo works as a hotel manager at Hotel Jokipuisto in Kotka, owned by Karamani.

HOTEL ENTREPRENEUR Sami Hoyer applied together with his business partner Mari Kettunen-Väyrynen with Hotelli Punkaharjua for voluntary bankruptcy in April.

The hotel was for sale at an auction that ended on July 30. Nine offers were submitted for the hotel, the highest of which was 745,000 euros. The local entrepreneurs who submitted the highest bid withdrew from the deal and Hotelli Punkaharju came up for sale again.

The purchase price of Hotel Punkaharju has not been disclosed to the public.