Hotel Portofino: the previews (plot and cast) of the second episode

This evening, Tuesday 1 August 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 1 the second episode of Hotel Portofino will be broadcast, a British series in three episodes which is part of the tradition of “period dramas”, dramas in costume, set in the past . The series, conceived by Matt Baker and based on the novel of the same name by JP O’Connell, also available in the original language, has an exceptional cast made up of international actors such as Natasha McElhone (“Californication” and “Designated Survivor”) in the role by Bella and Mark Umbers who plays her husband. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Cecil and Jack hatch a shady plan to put the Ainsworth family’s prized heirloom up for sale, a Rubens painting that arrived during the festivities. Bella and Lady Latchmere (Anna Chancellor) bond over tragedy. Meanwhile Lucian and Nish (Assad Zaman) end up in the crosshairs of the fascists in the area and begin to take an interest in the resistance that is mounting among some of the inhabitants.

Claudine (Lily Frazer) is interested in the young Constance (Louise Binder) while her husband Jack (Adam James) is busy with Cecil. Pelham Wingfield (Dominic Tighe) – the former tennis champion with a gambling habit – can’t help but take an interest in their business. Rose lets herself go with Lucian but loses all respect in the eyes of Julia (Lucy Akhurst).

After continuing to pay “the piece” to the overbearing fascist, Bella finally finds the courage to face Vincenzo Danioni, but the man delivers the compromising material to the woman’s husband while the precious Ainsworth heirloom disappears under mysterious circumstances. Nish comes to an important realization as he and Lucian manage to escape arrest ordered by Deputy Mayor Danioni. Constance intrigues Lucian on a boat trip, but what happens next may go far beyond Lucian’s expectations. Wingfield is embezzling money from the hotel, unbeknownst to anyone.

Cast

We have seen the plot of the second episode of Hotel Portofino, but what is the complete cast of the TV series?