Hotel Portofino streaming and live TV: where to see the second episode

Tonight, Tuesday 1 August 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 1 the second episode of Hotel Portofino will be broadcast, a British series in three episodes which is part of the tradition of “period dramas”, dramas in costume, set in the past. The series, conceived by Matt Baker and based on the novel of the same name by JP O’Connell, also available in the original language, has an exceptional cast made up of international actors such as Natasha McElhone (“Californication” and “Designated Survivor”) in the role by Bella and Mark Umbers who plays her husband. Where to see Hotel Portofino on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Tuesday evenings at 21.20 on Rai 1.

Hotel Portofino live streaming

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.

How many bets

We have seen where to see Hotel Portofino on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are planned on Rai 1? In all, three episodes of two episodes each will be aired (total: six episodes). The first will be broadcast on Tuesday 25 July 2023; the third and last Tuesday 8 August 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):