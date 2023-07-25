Hotel Portofino: previews (plot and cast) of the first episode

This evening, Tuesday 25 July 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 1, the first episode of Hotel Portofino will be broadcast, a British series in three episodes which is part of the tradition of “period dramas”, dramas in costume, set in the past. The series, created by Matt Baker and based on the novel of the same name by JP O’Connell, also available in the original language, has an exceptional cast made up of international actors such as Natasha McElhone (“Californication” and “Designated Survivor”) in the role of Bella and Mark Umbers who plays her husband. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In the first episode of the first episode, the TV series takes us inside the hotel, introducing us to the different characters and how the English Bella Ainsworth manages this hotel in Italy at the end of the 20s. The fascist deputy mayor Didoni, however, begins to blackmail the woman. In the second episode of the first episode, Didoni insinuates itself more and more subtly into the life of the hotel, thanks also to Cecil who uses it to send an heirloom, but the help will become a favor to be repaid.

Cast

We have seen the plot of the first episode of Hotel Portofino, but what is the complete cast of the TV series? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles: