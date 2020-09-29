Jammu and Kashmir If you come here to visit, then you should know that Kovid-19 antigen test is mandatory in this union territory. Those going to Jammu and Kashmir by flight or train will have to follow the 14-day home quarantine rule. At the same time, those arriving by road will have to spend 14 days in the government quarantine center.

Himachal Pradesh There is no need to register on the official website of the state or submit a Kovid negative report before entering the state. Operation of buses between states is still banned. Kinaur and Spiti Valley will remain closed for tourism till the end of October. It is mandatory to have the Arogya Setu App in the tourist’s phone. On highways, you have to stop at special places.

Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand – Tourists from outside the state www.smartcitydehradun.uk.gov.in But it is necessary to register. Kovid-19 Negative report and two days mandatory stay not required. Tourists from the Corona hotspot have a 14-day quarantine, with the first seven days at the government quarantine center and the last seven at home. Permission for elderly and pregnant women to stay in home quarantine for 14 days. Thermal screening mandatory at all border checkpoints, airports, railway stations and district bus stands. If symptoms of Kovid-19 are found then antigen test will be done. Appropriate SOP will apply if found corona positive. Arogya Setu App, Masks and Social Distancing in Crowded Areas. Uttar Pradesh – Arrangement of thermal screening at the airport of tourists from other states and then a 14-day quarantine. If you are out of the state within seven days, there will be no quarantine.

Rajasthan, Gujarat Rajasthan – Permission to enter anyone in the state. Section 144 is applicable in 11 districts. Under this, a ban on the accumulation of more than five people simultaneously in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Udaipur, Sikar, Pali and Nagaur districts. All commercial vehicles like cabs, buses, autorickshaws are allowed entry, but the number of passengers is determined. Gujarat – There will be thermal screening at Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, Porbandar airports. Will not be placed in quarantine. Buses can be operated in Ahmedabad and Surat with 50% capacity in other areas.

Goa E-pass, Kovid-19 Negative report, quarantine and no investigation required. The bars are open where alcohol is being served following the rules. Aramgah and casinos on the beach are still closed.

Kerala, Karnataka Kerala – Arrangement to get entry pass by registering on Kovid-19 Jagrata portal. If the registry is not available, the name and other information on the border crossing will be fed into the portal. Home Quarantine of 14 days to those coming from abroad and staying in the state for more than seven days. Karnataka – Quarantine is not mandatory for tourists from outlying states. There is no need of registry on the service Indus portal.

Jharkhand, p. Bengal Jharkhand – Buses are not allowed from other states. Hotels, lodges, restaurants opened. Registration has to be done at www.jharkhandtravel.nic.in. 14 days home quarantine required. P. Bengal Flight not allowed in the state. One can go only by special trains.

Arunachal, Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim Arunachal Pradesh – There will be a rapid antigen test and on getting corona positive there will be a 14-day home or institutional quarantine. There is no restriction on roaming inside the state. Assam – There is no restriction on movement within the state or entry from another state. If you return to another state within 96 hours, there will be an antigen test. If found to be covid positive, there will be a quarantine of 10 days. If found negative, the swab test will be done and then will have to remain in isolation till the final test result is reached. Sikkim – Hotel, homestay and other tourism related services will start from 10 October. Bookings for hotels and homestays begin from 27 September. P. The border with Bengal will open from October 1. Meghalaya – All borders are closed, tourists from other states are not allowed. Restrictions may remain until November. If someone from the state is returning from another state, then his antigen test will be done. If found negative, 10 days will be sent to home quarantine and positive, then Kovid will be sent to the facility.

Maharashtra Not allowed to go from another state. Hotels and lodges operate at 100% capacity. There is no restriction on movement from one district to another within the state.

Chhattisgarh E-pass rate not required. 14 days of quarantine mandatory for people from other states. Other urban areas including Raipur and some districts are containment zones.

Mizoram People from other states can enter only through Varengte, Bairabi and Kanhamun. Passenger flights allowed on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays only. Curfew imposed from 8.30 am to 4.30 am every day.

Andhra Pradesh 14 days home quarantine for those moving from Telangana and Karnataka. No more restrictions.

Tamil Nadu E-pass required by train, flight or road, by any route. If you want to go to Kodeikanal, Nilgiri and Yercaud, you have to take e-pass from DM. Clubs, hotels, resorts with rules open.

Keep in mind that the Central Government has asked the State Governments not to impose lockdown outside the Containment Zone without the permission of the Central Government. Nevertheless, some states have imposed certain restrictions on the movement of people in view of the grave circumstances of the Kovid-19 epidemic. However, most states have done away with the mandate of e-pass, online registration and Kovid Negative Report. Yes, there is still a need for thermal screening at airports. If corona positive in screening, then quarantine will have to be done under local regulations. In such a situation, hotel booking is also being done with strict conditions. Therefore, if you have also planned to take a holiday, then definitely know the rules of the state you are going to.