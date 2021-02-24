Facade of a hotel in the Balearic Islands with a hanging sign asking for help for tourism, on February 12. Isaac Buj / Europa Press

Hotel overnight stays remain depressed. A disastrous 2020 closed and the beginning of this year does not invite optimism, except for a miracle that could only come from the hand of the vaccine. January marked a very low start, worsening the records of recent months. The collapse at the national level was 85% year-on-year, the biggest drop since June, and they have already accumulated 11 months in negative. Where the blow has been felt the most has been in the Canary Islands, immersed at this moment in its high season that has not been able to overcome due to the strong restrictions on mobility in Spain and Europe. In his case, the subsidence reached 92.2%.

The January numbers reflect a critical reality. Specifically, there were almost 2.4 million hotel overnight stays in Spain, as published this Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE). In January 2020, shortly before the start of the pandemic, the registry was close to 16 million hotel nights. In the case of the Canary Islands, which registered a third of the total in January last year, there were only 436,000 hotel overnight stays, compared to 5.5 million in the same period in 2020.

The collapse of hotel nights comes from the fall of foreign travelers and the national market. Of course, the loss occurs with different intensity: overnight stays by international tourists sank 92.6%, above the drop for residents in Spain (-71.3%). It seems that only the vaccine can reverse the situation and this is seized by the sector and the Government, which encourages the industry with messages of hope for the second half of the year.

The situation of the health crisis after Christmas has been very bad. And it was getting worse for weeks. This has been the reason why restrictions on mobility have been tightened until leaving tourism without the ability to maneuver. In Spain, January is not one of the central months of the industry, so it is not as worrying as the loss of summer. Although it is for the Canary Islands, which lives at this time of year its peak moment that this time it has lost it (in 2020 it was able to enjoy its high season almost completely before the impact of the coronavirus).

This tourist depression is reflected in open establishments, occupation and employment. The number of operating establishments during the month of January (7,283) was almost 40% lower than that registered a year earlier (12,067). In the Canarian region the decline was higher, with 55% less active hotel plant.

Minimum occupancy

The INE’s hotel tourism conjuncture survey also reflects a notable drop in hotel occupancy despite a drastic reduction in supply. But the problem is not that there is a lot of supply, the problem is that there is no demand because you cannot travel or you are afraid of contagion. The average hotel occupancy nationwide stood at 14%, more than 30 percentage points lower than in January 2020. In the Canary Islands, occupancy is at the same level, at 15%, although its fall compared to the previous year is 55 percentage points.

The consequence of all this is a deterioration in employment in the sector. If there is less demand, there are fewer operating businesses. And that translates into less mass of workers. According to the INE, the hotel plant had 49,591 employees this January, 68% less than the previous year when there were 156,361 workers. The drop in employment has been even greater in the Canary Islands (-73%). In addition, the average stay decreased by 23.4%, standing at only 2.2 nights per traveler. While the average turnover of hotels per occupied room fell by 24.5%, to 62 euros.

UK, low lows

By origin of travelers, the United Kingdom has been the great victim of the bad epidemiological situation in the country and the impact of the British variant of the coronavirus. Both the arrival of travelers from the islands and their overnight stays fell by 95% compared to the records of January of the previous year, well above the average.

Germany, another of the great tourist fishing grounds for the Spanish sector, also fell above the average: residents in Germany made 93% fewer hotel stays, close to the British fall, also caused by the strong restrictions in the country to control the evolution of the pandemic.

Among the main countries of origin of tourists, the one that has best withstood the blow has been France. Among other reasons, due to its less dependence on air mobility and its ability to travel in private vehicles. Thus, the hotel nights spent in Spain by French travelers recorded a sharp drop, 84%, but somewhat lower than the national average.