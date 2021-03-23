Terrace of a bar in Palma de Mallorca, this Monday. ENRIQUE CALVO / Reuters

The number of overnight stays in hotel establishments in Spain fell by 86.5% in February compared to the same month in 2020, from almost 17.6 million to 2.4 million, due to the effect of the covid-19 pandemic. The average billing per occupied room was also reduced, by 28.2%, to 60 euros.

During February 7,261 hotels were open in Spain (22 less than in January), 42.9% less than a year ago, which represents 45.7% of the total directory of establishments this month. Prices suffered a year-on-year drop of 14.4%, according to data from the Hotel Tourism Situation released this Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

Overnight stays by travelers residing in Spain, which represented 72.9% of the total, decreased by 75.2% in the annual rate, while those by foreigners fell by 93.9%.

The average stay was reduced by 24.2% compared to February 2020, standing at 2.1 nights per traveler, while occupancy reached just 16.4% of the available beds, with an annual decrease of 67, 6%.

Travelers from France and Germany accounted for 16.2% and 11.5% of overnight stays, respectively, followed by Italians, with a share of 7%; the British, with 3.9%, and the Swedes, with 3.8%.

All these markets suffered falls, the highest being that of the United Kingdom, of 98.9%, followed by that of Germany, of 95.9%; Sweden, 93.8%; Italy, 90.5%, and France, 86.6%.

The Community of Madrid, with 19.3% of total overnight stays, the Canary Islands (with 15.4%) and Catalonia (with 14.3%) were the main destinations of all travelers in Spain in February, with decreases per year in the number of overnight stays of 75.4%, 93.2% and 85.8%, respectively.

The destinations preferred by resident travelers were the Community of Madrid, Andalusia and Catalonia, with falls of 63.9%, 82.4% and 69.5%, each, while the Canary Islands were for foreigners, concentrating 36.2% of all its hotel stays, with an interannual fall of 95.2%.

The next destinations for non-residents were the Community of Madrid, with a decrease of 87%, and Catalonia, with one of 94.1%.

Fall in prices and profitability

Prices fell by 14.4% in February compared to the same month of 2020 (3.3 points more than in January), with the greatest decrease in the establishments of a silver star, of 20.5%, and the lowest, in those with five gold stars, 8.6%.

The hotels average daily billing for each occupied room (ADR) was 60 euros, which represents a decrease of 28.2% compared to the same month in 2020. The average daily income per available room (RevPAR), which is conditioned for registered occupation, it reached 13.6 euros, 72.4% less.

By category, the average billing was 149.5 euros for five-star hotels; of 68.2 euros, for those of four, and 48.6 euros, for those of three; the income per available room was 29.2 euros, 16.6 euros and 11.8 euros, respectively.

The tourist spot with the highest average daily billing per occupied room and average income per available room was Naut Aran, in Catalonia, with 358 euros and 42.8 euros, respectively.