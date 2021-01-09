“It’s a home-office not so office”, defines Catalina Herbin, 20, from the open patio of Playas, the first hotel built in Pinamar located in the heart of the municipality. It’s cloudy, but nice, and in a while, you’ll be taking your laptop to a luxurious lounge chair, among sculptures and plants, in front of the pool. In an atypical summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, she is not the only one who decided to move her desk to the beach.

“Working from here is more relaxed and allowed me to get out of the confinement of my department in Capital,” says the law student, who arrived before Christmas to the coast to spend the holidays. Since he started working two months ago in a company, he did not have vacations, so he asked if there was a problem in continue remote work from another city.

The schedule is easy, now that you have coordinated the schedules with the person in charge of your area. Works from early morning until past noon and then: free day to go to the beach or enjoy the woods, shopping trips and sports activities.

In Pinamar, 90 percent of the places are for renting apartments and houses, against 10% for beds in hotels. The non-resident property owner sector is the strongest: in the early quarantine, many were trying to travel home to the district to get out of the city lockdown. The municipality launched an Initiative to capitalize on the trend and launched a patronage system to the American to encourage many to settle permanently in the city. More than one, took a trip.

Now, the summer season it opened a new possibility for many non-owners who did not want to miss out on vacationing and working simultaneously. According to the local Ministry of Tourism, the first weekend of the year began with an overall occupation of 60 percent, with a peak of 80 percent in Cariló.

In San Remo Viking, a 3 star hotel just 150 meters from the sea, several took the habit of taking advantage of breakfast time to work. Tables near electrical outlets to plug in chargers are the most coveted. Alberto (66) had not worked outside the home in Vicente López since March 20, due to his age at risk. Now he coordinates the schedules by WhatsApp and works on his notebook from the hotel’s dining room, when he sees it empty.

Alberto (66) likes to work while having breakfast at the Hotel San Remo Viking in Pinamar. Photo: Fernando de la Orden

“It is a respite from what it was like all year working from here. Yesterday, for example, I worked from 7.30 and at 9.30 we got into the sea with the lifeguard. I went out, had lunch and in the afternoon I reconnected with the company, ”he says. What you miss: the largest screen you have in your home. Also, you forgot the keyboard and mouse.

Wifi continues to be one of the main difficulties in the district. The Telpin cooperative is working to extend fiber optic lines, but the Internet is still slow in many lodgings, houses and apartments.

A few blocks away is La Vieja Hostería, a historic building where emblematic figures of old Pinamar stayed, which was renovated ten years ago as a Boutique hotel. Between pictures on lectern, old-time books and wooden furniture, at 11 o’clock there are already two tourists typing on their laptops. A third party is holding a video conference with your office.

Diana Cabred has interviews for personnel selection from La Vieja Hostería in Pinamar. Photo: Fernando de la Orden

With her cell phone on a portable stand, Diana Cabred (53) prepares for a call she will have in half an hour. “In terms of Human Resources, we were more used to doing interviews for search processes in person, but the pandemic changed everything,” he says and points out that now it is the same to be in his department than on vacation in Pinamar.

The boutique inn, says the head of DC y Asociados Capital Humano, it is a quiet place to work and especially on sunny days: “It is a pleasure to be outside, surrounded by nature, near the water and in the shade.” With his partner, they used to cut work for a few weeks in the summer, but this year “with the stoppage that there was” and just “when it begins to reactivate” that is not a possibility. “I prefer to be here. It has already been a year of much confinement and here I combine work with walks through the woods, a swimming pool and bike tours. I love it.”

