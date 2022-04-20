Guasave, Sinaloa.- The president of the Association of Hotels and Motels in Guasave reported that a increase in hotel occupancy which ranges from 75 to 80 percent, caused by the vacation period and a national baseball tournament that is played in the city.

Alejandro Meza Guzmán explained that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many jobs were lost in that sector, however, as hotel occupancy has improved, more personnel were hired in those properties.

Influx

He explained that each baseball team that comes to that national, are between 35 and 40 people, who are looking for lodging and meals, therefore one to two teams were distributed per hotel, so that they can be served and provide them with the best service possible.

He mentioned that they implemented a strategy so that all hotels can have the opportunity to provide the service and not saturate just one, since for the period of Holy Week Many countrymen and foreigners arrive in the region.

“Most of us were between 75 and 80 percent occupancy, and we did agree to provide service to the event, because we did not saturate the hotels so as not to deny service to anyone,” he revealed.

He noted that hotel occupancy grew up to 50 percent during the Easter holiday period, but they were favored by the national baseball tournament.

He declared that the tourist influx It is very varied, since it only occurs occasionally, since they receive national visits and people who come to work in the municipality.

Debts

He acknowledged that when the pandemic began, that baseball tournament was already scheduled, however, it had to be suspended, as well as many other activities, therefore they had to make refunds to guests who had paid an advance.

He recalled that the covid-19 generated many losses, since some hotels were forced to resort to credits and fire staff, since it was not profitable for them.

He indicated that due to the panorama that was reflected by the vacation period and sports activities, they returned to normal, so they have high expectations that hotel occupancy will improve this year.

Meza Guzmán asserted that some hotels are already hiring more staff, given the economic improvement achieved.

“The majority, if we had 10 employees, now we have seven, so I think we are already at 70 percent of the staff we were previously,” he said.

He added that they will continue working to improve hotel occupancy.