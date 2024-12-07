Spanish hotels will have an average occupancy rate of around 70%-75% during this long weekend of the Constitution and the Immaculate Conception, which has a festive Friday throughout Spain and a non-working Monday in six autonomous communities, functioning as a prelude to Christmas.

The trend of this period is travel within your own countryespecially with the predominance of urban and nature tourism, looking precisely for those cities that are already beginning to dress up for the end-of-year festivities.

Therefore, in the Spanish capital, the Hotel Business Association of Madrid (AEHM) It is expected that the average hotel occupancy in the community will reach 78% for this holiday, a figure higher than 77% last year. For this year, it is estimated that the busiest days will be this Friday the 6th, Constitution Day (84%), and Saturday the 7th (83%).

On this bridge, the region usually receives a significant number of tourists, mainly national, with incentives such as Christmas shopping or activitiesmainly the lighting. Thus, this bridge has established itself as a key moment to attract both national and international visitors.

In the capital alone, the City Council hopes to break the tourist record this Christmas and surpass the 90% hotel occupancyas highlighted last week by the mayor, José Luis Martínez-Almeida.

Andalusia

For their part, Andalusian hotel establishments will reach an occupancy rate of 66.1% between this Thursday and next Sundayaccording to the forecast report prepared based on the expectations of the sector itself.

This has been detailed by the Ministry of Tourism and Foreign Andalusia in a press release, in which they have broken down that, by province, hoteliers They expect to exceed 50% occupancy in all caseshighlighting Seville, with 74.8%; Córdoba, 69.4%; Cádiz and Jaén, 68.1%; Malaga, 64.9%; Granada and Huelva, 63.5%; and Almería, 52.6%.

Likewise, its advisor Arturo Bernal has considered that the forecast for the bridge, added to the evolution so far this year in the destination – with a 5% increase in hotel overnight stays until October – “make us optimistic for the next Christmas holiday season and for the end of 2024 as a whole.”

Benidorm and Costa Blanca

In the Valencian Community, Benidorm is once again positioned as the most prominent destination for the run-up to Christmas, with a forecast of 85.4% occupancyan “especially relevant milestone given its high hotel capacity and international appeal.” This figure “reinforces its position as the tourist epicenter” of the Costa Blanca, the Hosbec employer’s association has highlighted.

Other destinations on the Costa Blanca also show “promising” results: Altea leads with an outstanding 91.8% occupancy, evidencing its “growing popularity” as a “boutique destination”, while Calp and L’Alfàs del Pi/ El Albir reach 72.1% and 72.6%, respectively, consolidating its attractiveness for both national and foreign tourism.

The data for the Costa Blanca, excluding Benidorm, is recorded 77.5% occupancy for this bridge. Furthermore, these numbers correspond to confirmed reservations in hotel management systems, so a “significant increase” is expected thanks to last-minute reservations.

Galicia

The hospitality and hotel establishments of Galicia face these days with the expectation of improving data compared to the previous year and the forecast of occupying between 75% and 85% of their places. As is traditional on these dates, the client will be mostly local: Galicians arriving from other points, Spaniards – especially from the center of the plateau – and travelers from Portugal who will spend a few days in Galicia taking advantage of the festive dates.

One of the biggest attractions will be the Christmas lighting and markets on these dates. In fact, places like Vigo, with its famous Christmas decorations, are practically full and most of their hotel establishments do not have places for these days. Those that have them, as reflected in the reservation portals, offer them at very high prices.

Estremadura

The Government of Extremadura expects that the community’s tourist establishments will reach occupancy around 85% on this bridge, which is added to the local holiday in Mérida on Tuesday, December 10, according to data from the sector itself.

Along these lines, the Minister of Culture, Tourism, Youth and Sports, Victoria Bazaga, has pointed out that Extremadurans themselves choose Extremadura for this bridge, which It will be longer in the region due to the local holiday in the regional capital.

During this December long weekend, several festivals of tourist interest are also celebrated that serve as attractions for the traveler while boosting the tourist and cultural offer in regions such as La Vera, with Los Escobazos de Jarandilla de la Vera, the Alagón Valley with La Encamisá de Torrejoncillo and others like the Autumn swim of the Jerte Valley and the Ambroz Valleywith an extensive program that lasts throughout the fall.

Saragossa

Finally, the hotel occupancy forecasts in the province of Zaragoza, as well as in the Aragonese capital, for this December long weekend are “slightly” lower this year compared to the previous one, although better than in 2022.

Thus, compared to the forecast of 72% average reservations in the hospitality establishments of Zaragoza in 2023, this year 2024, entrepreneurs in the accommodation sector have seen their occupancy forecasts drop to 69.15% on average.

Despite this, Horeca Hotels Zaragoza is “optimistic” and hopes that the occupancy data forecasts for this December long weekend, both in Zaragoza and in the province, may experience a slight rebound in last minute reservations to consolidate the recovery and thus get closer to occupancy data in line with the tourist importance of the territory and the quality and hospitality of the sector.