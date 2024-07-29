In the movie scene Invictus In the video where Nelson Mandela meets for the first time with François Pienaar, captain of the Springboks, the South African president says: “You have to admit that the English brought two good things: rugby and tea time.” The ritual of tea time is deeply rooted in the culture of this country, but if there is one place where the limits of this ceremony are exceeded, it is at the Mount Nelson hotel in Cape Town, an institution that will be celebrating its 125th anniversary in 2024.

The last century of the South African port city cannot be understood without this accommodation, whose garden serves as a meeting point for many local and foreign families devoted to the historic afternoon tea which takes place in the lounge. Mount Nelson has the country’s first tea sommelier, Craig Cupidoa guy who can spend three hours talking about the properties of 60 varieties of tea and make the time fly by as he serves samples. A tasting supported by creations by pastry chef Vicky Gurovich. As Montesquieu said, the soul loves variety, but presented in an orderly manner: “A thing must be simple enough to be perceived, but it must also be varied enough to be perceived with pleasure.” If you are undecided, the hotel has its own tea: a blend of Darjeeling, Kenya, Assam, Keemun, Yunnan and Ceylon, with a touch of rose.

More information

Nellie’s Story

Pink is another of the hallmarks of this building, which overlooks Table Mountain (the majestic flat-topped mountain that dominates the city) and Lion’s Head (a 669-metre peak whose morphology resembles a lion’s head peering dramatically out to sea). It preserves the splendour of an era of naval heroes, such as Lord Nelson (after whom the hotel is named), and of guests arriving in carriages. Now owned by the Belmond Group, this place has witnessed historic moments. It opened its doors on 6 March 1899 to welcome first class guests from the Union-Castle Mail Steamship Company cruises, which connected England and South Africa. It was the first hotel in South Africa to offer running water (hot and cold) and was described as “even better than its London counterparts”. In 1899, during the South African war, the British used it as their headquarters. A young correspondent named Winston Churchill, who typed chronicles in his room, described it as “an excellent and well-equipped establishment, which is perfectly appreciated after a sea voyage.”

Interior details of the Mount Nelson Hotel, in Cape Town (South Africa). Cristina Ferreira

British architect Herbert Baker designed the brick chimney, now a national monument. Baker was a resident at the studio of Dunn and Watson, the lodge’s architects. In 1918, second manager Aldo Renato celebrated the end of World War I by painting it pink to perpetuate the joy. And so Mount Nelson remained forever. Such is the mimesis that experts developed a definitive Mount Nelson Pink, a shade so cute that this place is still affectionately called Nellie.

When the Prince of Wales visited in 1925, the entrance was renamed Prince of Wales Gate and 57 Canary Island date palms were planted, which still line the path up. In 1998, Bill Clinton was invited by Mandela, but his team demanded that the palm trees be cut down for security reasons and the response was to find other accommodation. Sir Arthur Conan Doyle stayed here at the end of 1928. A hardened occultist, he is said to have shocked guests with his séances. A few months before his death, John Lennon stayed there under the pseudonym Mr Greenwood. He was apparently exceptionally tidy, making his own bed and climbing Table Mountain to meditate.

Exterior details of the Mount Nelson Hotel, an accommodation characterized by its pink facade. Cristina Ferreira

In that same yogi vein, in 1999 the Dalai Lama enlightened his more than 500 guests, sitting cross-legged on the floor, with a teaching on the Four Noble Truths. The list of celebrity devotees of the hotel is long, ranging from members of the British royal family to presenter Oprah Winfrey. In 1994, Mandela welcomed the leaders of the economic forum by meeting them in the Sherwood Ballroom.

Tennis, fashion and art

Mount Nelson is part of the sentimental memory of a city and forms the backbone of its urban fabric. But it has not remained stuck in the past. Over time, the original building has been joined by the Garden Cottage Suites, the Taunton House Cottages (up to 198 suites today), a new swimming pool, two tennis courts, bars such as the Planet or the Librisa Spa.

In 2022, it hosted its first edition of Confections x Collections, an annual gathering that seeks to promote African talent in haute couture through catwalk shows held in the tea room, mixing the most traditional and British with the most contemporary and African. In 2023, international chef Liam Tomlin opened The Red Room, a sophisticated retro celebration of pan-Asian cuisine, a high-flying experience. And so on until 2024, when Mount Nelson celebrates its 125th anniversary. On the hotel’s artistic synergies, Gabrielle Palmer, Head of Communications and art expert, invites you to discover conceptual artist Daniel Buren’s installation Colourful Halt for Mount Nelson, which surrounds the garden fountain, and reinforces the innate joy of the site.

Details of the interior of the Mount Nelson Hotel in Cape Town, South Africa, which will celebrate its 125th anniversary in 2024. Cristina Ferreira

“The first owner of the Pink Lady [como también se le llama] It had a cruise line that made the connection between England and South Africa, it was the first luxury hotel on the African continent and it remains a reference, it is a classic that is at the forefront,” recalls its manager, Tiago Moraes Sarmento. If when it was first opened, travellers arrived by boat, today there is no better way to do so than with KLM, a Dutch company with historical ties to South Africa and which made its first flight to Cape Town in 1938 (the airline has just launched World Business Class seats, so perfect that landing is a trauma).

Regarding the weight of history, Moraes is clear: “The hotel has always played a relevant role in the city. The Queen of England came here in the 1920s and Mandela came here for tea. Now the intention is to connect with the creative spirit of Africa in photography, fashion, painting and sculpture because we want the traveller to experience Nellie and the history of the country. We want each guest to feel like they are coming home, which requires taking care of our employees and promoting personalised moments.”

Subscribe here to the The Traveler’s newsletter and find inspiration for your next trips on our accounts Facebook, X and Instagram.