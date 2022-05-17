The ex-president Martin Vizcarra is back in the news in Peru, but this time not because of a political scandal. The former president has been harshly criticized by Internet users after being linked to the former candidate for Congress for the Somos Perú political party, Zully Pinchi.

It all started with the revelation of some compromising chats between the former ruler and the also lawyer, in which they plan a meeting at the luxurious Hotel Monasterio. However, what struck the most about this information is that the former president would continue to be married to former first lady Maribel Díaz.

Why did it become a trend in networks?

After the conversations between Zulli Pinchi and Martín Vizcarra were made public, the Hotel Monasterio immediately became a trend on social networks such as Twitter, where it was positioned in the first places of trends in Peru. What is this about?

In the images broadcast by the Panamericana Sunday, the former president can be seen coordinating a meeting with the member of Somos Perú in one of the most expensive hotels in Cusco: the famous Hotel Monasterio. This would have happened during a trip that the former candidate made to the imperial city.

Where is?

The Belmond Monasterio Hotel was founded in 1952 in the city of Cusco and has expensive accommodations decorated in a colonial style. The well-known lodging is located in the historic center of the city, specifically a few blocks from the Plaza de Armas.

It is located five kilometers from the Velasco Astete airport and 20 minutes by car from the Poroy train station for all those tourists who want to visit the facilities of one of the most visited hotels in Cusco.

How much cost the night?

Searching the hotel’s official website, you can find out in detail the wide variety of prices they handle, ideal for all types of visitors who come to the lavish accommodation.

With the help of the search engine, suites can be found from $1,447, equivalent to 5,437 soles. While the cheapest on the list has a value of $710, which, converted into national currency, has a price of 2,667 soles.