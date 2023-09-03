JEvery ideal place also has a mantra inherent in it. But seldom can it be heard in such perfect form as here, in the Aleppo pine forest on the Cap d’Antibes headland. On the edge of the hotel park, quite en passant, carved in white stone, are the words of the poet Anatole France, who spent his last winter before the First World War in the Hôtel du Cap on the Côte d’Azur: “Ce qui sera c’ est ce qui fut”. Roughly: What will be is what was. hmm Read from today, it sounds almost like a utopian sigh of hope: please, the world should remain in the form of the past, despite all the adversities of the present.



All the splendor of the French Riviera in one building.

:



Image: Romain Reglade



At second glance, the famous guest’s sentence proves to be a profound philosophical insight, as Odo Marquard once put it: future needs origin. Or, modified as the secret recipe of every legendary hotel: Only where the glorious history of the house is so present that it can be experienced again with every stay, does a place inspire to return and thus ensure the existence of good regular guests for generations . At the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc, this happens the moment you arrive under the azure sky in front of the immaculate sand-colored, Second Empire-style building. The tropically glowing green of the Mediterranean flora that frames the staircase completes a precise architectural drawing with an entourage dressed appropriately in beige at the reception, which one would immediately like to date directly to the 19th century. And if, after entering the pleasantly cool marble lobby, an enchanting pink infusion of verbena cranberry with lime on ice in a crystal glass was not greeted as a welcome sign of contemporary culinary aesthetics of the moment, the famous question would arise at the end of the mysterious “Twin Peaks” saga David Lynch: What year is this?