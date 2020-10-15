Highlights: High court hearing incomplete in Laxmi Vilas Hotel disinvestment case

Attorneys of the accused submitted apology in CBI court

All five accused, including former Union Minister Arun Shourie, were heard on Thursday

Hearing in High Court on Monday and CBI court will now be on November 5

Udaipur

Important hearing took place in Rajasthan High Court and CBI Court on Thursday in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. During these hearings, a special decision in the disinvestment case of Shahi Hotel Laxmi Vilas could not be done on Thursday. Hearing in both the courts is now deferred. Let me tell you that in the Rajasthan High Court on Monday, this case will be pleaded again. According to the information received, former Union Minister Arun Shourie was involved in this hearing through video conferencing. A further date for this has also been fixed by the judges in the court. Also, all the accused in this case have been informed in this regard.

Hearing in Rajasthan High Court could not be completed due to lack of time

Let us tell you that on Thursday, the CBI court ordered a probe into the Laxmi Vilas Hotel disinvestment case of Udaipur, challenged in the Rajasthan High Court. In this case, the order on behalf of the accused, former Union Minister Arun Shourie, Jyotsna Suri, Managing Director of Bharat Hotels Limited, Ashish Guha, the then Managing Director of Lazard India Limited New Delhi, Kantilal Karmase Vikamse of Kantilal Karmase & Co and Pradeep Baijal, the then Disinvestment Secretary. Was challenged. Therefore, during the Bench hearing of Judge Devendra Kachhwah in the court, former Union Minister PP Chaudhary and Advocate Nishant Bohra Advocate Pradyuman Singh gave favor to the accused. But due to lack of time, the hearing in the case could not be completed.

Attendance waiver petition presented in CBI court

A hearing was also held on Thursday in the CBI Special Court in the Laxmi Vilas Hotel Disinvestment case. During this, former Central Minister Arun Shourie, Jyotsna Suri, Managing Director of Bharat Hotels Limited, Ashish Guha, the then Managing Director of Lazard India Limited New Delhi, Kantilal Karmase Vikamse of Kantilal Karmase & Co and Pradeep Baijal, the then Disinvestment Secretary, on behalf of CBI Court Presiding Officer Advocates submitted a waiver of apology. This was accepted by the court. The matter will now be heard on November 5.

High court converts arrest warrant into bailable warrant

Let us tell you that in this case on Wednesday 14 October, former Union Minister Arun Shourie presented a surety bond. Significantly, the CBI court issued an arrest warrant against the five accused in this case and ordered the investigation to begin, after which all the accused submitted a petition against this order in the Rajasthan High Court. On this, the High Court gave bail to the arrest warrant in India, giving minor relief to the accused.

This was the case

Actually the case is related to the loss of treasury in the disinvestment of Laxmi Vilas Palace in Udaipur in 2002. In a special court of Jodhpur-based CBI case, the court had on 15 September against the then Central Foreign Secretary Pradeep Baijal, Jyotsna Suri of Bharat Hotel, Ashish Guha, Managing Director of M / s Lazard India Limited and Kantilal Karmase Vikramse and the then Minister of Disinvestment Department. Under Section 120B, 420 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 13 (1) D of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the process was taken. In this, all the petitioners are accused of financial irregularities.