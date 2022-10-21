The entire 402-room five-star hotel has been evacuated and all guests have been taken to safety at an adjacent hotel. A number of hotel guests were checked on site by ambulance personnel because of smoke inhalation. There were no other casualties, a fire service spokesman said.

The fire brigade was alerted about a fire in the basement of the hotel around 06:45 on Friday morning, the spokesman said. The fire brigade scaled up to a ‘very large fire’ because the entire hotel has to be evacuated. All emergency services rushed to the scene. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The fire caused significant smoke development. The fire service is currently investigating when the property can be reopened.

The area around Krasnapolsky has been cordoned off. The fire brigade asks you not to come to the location. A hotel guest standing outside has no idea what exactly happened. "We smelled a strong burning smell and then there was a knock on the door telling us to evacuate."

