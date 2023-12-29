Hotel industry rejects revocation of tax benefits in the re-encumbrance MP

Association that represents the sector asked Congress to review the extinction of Perse (Emergency Program for the Resumption of the Events Sector)

ABIH (Brazilian Association of the Hotel Industry) repudiated the revocation of tax benefits from Perse (Emergency Program for the Resumption of the Events Sector), present at the MP published this Friday (Dec 29, 2023) by the federal government, which reinstates the payroll for 17 sectors from 2024.

In a note, signed by President Manoel Cardoso Linhares, ABIH defends that the extinction of the program be reviewed by Congress. “Its repeal is a disproportionate blow to the largest fiscal recovery program in the country’s history, created by the National Congress, due to the restrictions imposed during the pandemic”says the text.

The association also states that the extinction of Perse “demonstrates little appreciation for legal security in the country, as its maintenance had already been negotiated by the government”. Furthermore, the note says that the sector did not grow in 2023 above pre-pandemic levels, and that the majority of entrepreneurs are still “paying off the countless debts incurred to keep their businesses open”.

The text also defends other measures to increase revenue without harming the hotel sector, such as “regulation of accommodation sales platforms, such as Airbnb, which is a direct competitor to the hotel industry, but which does not generate jobs for the country”.

Read in full:

“National hospitality industry rejects the extinction of Perse

“At the end of 2023, the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, released a package of measures with the aim of meeting the fiscal target set out in the 2024 budget.

“Among the proposed actions, the national hotel industry was surprised by the promulgation of Provisional Measure 1202 which revokes the tax benefits of the Emergency Program for the Resumption of the Events Sector (Perse). Its repeal is a disproportionate blow to the largest fiscal recovery program in the country's history, created by the National Congress, due to the restrictions imposed during the pandemic.

“And that's not all. The termination of the program demonstrates the lack of appreciation for legal security in the country, as its maintenance had already been negotiated by the government, which helped in the recovery of the sector that generated one in every 10 jobs in Brazil last year.

“The Minister of Finance’s decision to extinguish Perse will need to be reviewed by the National Congress. As provisional measures are normative instruments with the force of law and immediate nature, they need to be analyzed by the Chamber and the Senate.

“There has been a lot of hype in the press and on social media about the growth of tourism, comparing it to last year’s rates. This superficial information, since only last year Brazil as a whole returned to old travel practices, led to a false understanding that tourism was experiencing a unique moment.

“Unfortunately, in the hotel industry, only throughout 2023 did the recovery process and occupancy rates move towards pre-pandemic levels. In other words, there was no growth and a recovery in average occupancy, and the majority of entrepreneurs are still paying off the numerous debts incurred to keep their businesses open.

“During the pandemic, 80% of the national hotel industry remained closed with occupancy at around 5% to 8% occupancy, with almost zero revenue and having to meet their tax obligations behind closed doors. We understand that the initiative was the most important support program for the tourism sector in Brazil, which, it is important to highlight, had a loss in the pandemic of more than 513 billion reais.

“There is no shortage of fiscal and legislative options. To cite an emblematic example is the issue of regulating accommodation sales platforms, such as Airbnb, which is a direct competitor to the hotel industry, but which does not generate jobs for the country. Therefore, it is essential, if the government seeks to increase revenue, to also regulate sectors that do not contribute to the public coffers, practicing unfair competition, in addition to resulting in losses for the federal government, which stops receiving its taxes, for the state governments, which lose ICMS revenue, and for municipalities, which no longer receive one of their main taxes, the ISS, which is incomprehensible, given that the platform operates in the same field of activity as hotels: selling nightly rates.

“We understand that it is necessary to consider the benefits that this program brought to the country. According to information from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed Persons (Novo Caged) of the Ministry of Labor and Employment (MTE), released on 12/28, the accommodation and food sector was the one that employed the most in November, with the creation of 14,904 formal job vacancies, which was only possible due to the benefits generated by this program.

“We expect awareness and support from the National Congress to prevent the MP from being approved as it is and that the social and economic impacts of Perse for Brazil are recognized, which has generated benefits for the government's cash flow, as it will raise more than 18 billion for the country, through the fiscal recovery of companies that joined the program.

“We believe that with the extinction of the benefit, the government is shooting itself in the foot, as it is not possible for a country to grow socially and economically in an economy that extinguishes one of its main sources of income and social advancement that occurs through stimulating job creation and new investments.”