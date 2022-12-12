Gunmen opened fire this Monday, December 12, inside a hotel in the center of Kabul frequented mainly by Chinese citizens. The incident left at least three attackers dead at the hands of security forces, the Taliban-led government said.

The Longan hotel, located in one of the main commercial areas of the Afghan capital, was attacked by an armed commando on Monday with shots and explosives, leaving at least three of the assailants dead, according to a Taliban official.

Two foreign residents were injured when they jumped out of windows to escape, said Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban government spokesman. Residents reported explosions and gunshots. Audiovisual material published on social networks showed smoke coming out of the building, while a person is observed trying to escape the attack by jumping out of a hotel window.

Kabul Emergency Hospital confirmed on Twitter that there was an explosion and gunfire near a hotel about a kilometer away. “So far, we have received 21 casualties – 3 were already dead on arrival,” they said.

Khalid Zadran, the spokesman for the Kabul police chief, said the attack lasted several hours and that a “mopping up” operation was underway. Zadran said the attack took place around 2:30 p.m. local time and residents in the area heard a loud explosion followed by gunshots.

The attack came a day after the Chinese ambassador met with the Afghan deputy foreign minister to discuss security-related issues, while requesting more protection at his embassy, ​​one of the few with diplomatic staff present. in the country.

For its part, the Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported that the attack occurred near a Chinese guest house and that its embassy in Kabul was closely monitoring the situation.

A wave of attacks shakes Afghanistan

No one has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, but the regional affiliate of the Islamic State group – known as Islamic State in Khorasan province and a rival to the ruling Taliban in Afghanistan – has increased its attacks since the Taliban seized power in the country on last year.

Afghanistan has been under terror attacks for months, including an attack on the Pakistani embassy earlier this month and a suicide bombing near the Russian embassy in September. Both facts were claimed by the Islamic State.

China, which shares a 76 km border with Afghanistan, fears that the country will become a base for the Uyghur separatist minority despite the Taliban’s promise not to allow it in exchange for Chinese financial support to rebuild the country.

At the beginning of December the Taliban foiled a suicide attack in the Afghan capital against the Islamic leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, also known as “the butcher of Kabul”, who was in a mosque to give a sermon.

“The suicide bombers were in a car bomb that tried to enter Hekmatyar’s office, but the security guards recognized them and killed them. One of the security guards who detected the suicide bombers was also killed,” Mohammad Rahim confirmed then, member of Hekmatyar’s party.

Until the Taliban came to power in August last year, the targeted attacks were attributed to the Taliban, although the victory of the fundamentalists and their rise to government shifted the accusations to the jihadist group Islamic State, EI.

The Islamic State of Khorasan, the Afghan branch of IS, has claimed responsibility for many of the attacks in Afghanistan and is the main threat to the country’s stability, although the Taliban deny the organization poses a security challenge.

With AP and Reuters