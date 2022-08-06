





A former housekeeper who allegedly worked at a four-star hotel shared some pros and cons of staying in a hotel room. The TikTok User @_sourqueen detailed the rough cleaning processes, revealing what really lies beneath her seemingly “clean” hotel room and the things she “wouldn’t use or touch” when staying in a hotel.

The first thing TikToker said it would never use in a hotel room is the coffee maker or any cups. “Usually the housekeeper just washes these things in the bathroom sink and dries them with the same rag she used to clean the rest of the room,” she explained in the video, which has been viewed over 534,000 times.

+ Video: Flying hotel can stay in the air for years and carry 5,000 passengers

The next thing the former hotel cleaner wouldn’t do is touch the ice bucket, saying that most of the time people use them as “water dishes for their pets and whatnot” – but, she added, there are times when people do “much worse things” to these buckets.

The next thing she would “never, never, ever” touch seems even more controversial: the quilt. “Get that shit out of that bed the minute you get in there and don’t put it back on the bed. They are so filthy,” she declared. “They are only washed once a year, if that, unless there is a visible stain on them. So unless someone has bled, puked, pissed, fucked up on them, they don’t get washed for a whole year.”

She said some hotels only clean their heavy bedding — bedspreads, blankets and comforters — once a year, usually during a slow period, and that’s when we get all that stuff out of the rooms.

While she acknowledges that not all hotels would operate the same as the one she worked for, she said many people have messaged her saying they have found the same level of cleanliness in the hotels they have worked at.

“I hate to tell you this – things aren’t as clean as you think they are,” he continued. “Not all hotels are disgusting – it’s usually not the maids who go out of their way to make hotels disgusting. We are just doing what we were trained to do and instructed to do.”







