From: Bjarne Kommnick

A man has lived in a five star hotel for two years. Then he checks out without paying the bill. Now the police are looking for him.

NEW DELHI – A man has lived in the five-star Aerocity Hotel in the Indian capital New Delhi for 603 days without paying, according to the local newspaper The Indian Express had previously reported. Accordingly, in May 2019, a man from Guwahati checked into the hotel near Indira Gandhi International Airport. When he left again in January 2021, he did not pay the outstanding bill. Now the police are looking for him.

Man owes hotel 65,000 euros – and leaves without paying

But how could the man live in the hotel complex for so long without paying? The fraud was only noticed when the hotel’s management found the missing payments in a review of documents. As a result, the management filed a complaint against the guest, as well as a reception manager and several employees who helped him carry out his fraud.

The lobby of the five-star Aerocity Hotel in New Delhi – a scammer lived here for almost two years without paying. © zatletic / imago

When checking in, the man stated that he only wanted to stay one night. It turned out to be almost two years. Overall, the guest owes the hotel the equivalent of around 65,000 euros. For unpaid bills of 550 euros or more, “according to the hotel rules, the staff must inform the seniors and urge the guest to pay. This did not happen in this case,” said an employee of the investigating police. In Italy drew attention to a man who received a salary for 15 years without working.

Employee and guest accused of fraud and forgery

The staff even played an active role and didn’t just look the other way, as the police say. A total of 52 nights the staff would have charged the guest zero rupees. “Hotel staff allegedly forged, deleted, added and falsified numerous entries in said guest’s account in the hotel’s Opera software system.” In some cases whole hotels would even deliberately deceive their customers.

The staff and the guest would therefore have used all possible means to extend the guest’s stay. “The guest and staff resorted to a variety of ways to avoid paying bills.” On many days, the guest paid with checks that could not be redeemed later. In the meantime, several employees and the guest have been charged, but all are at large. The charges of forgery and fraud. In Germany a hotel came into focus because it no longer allows children as guests.