Are you planning to go on vacation with your family or friends this Easter? Don't forget that New Altata It is an excellent option due to its proximity to the city of Culiacana destination that offers a great paradise and typical gastronomy of the municipality of Navolato.

Remember that Altata Bay is one of the most visited tourist areas in the state of Sinaloawhere you can enjoy the sun, sand, history, flora, fauna and some activities that are interesting for any of the visitors.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

In case you really want to visit Altata to explore its beautiful boardwalk and virgin beaches but you don't know where you can stay, here at Debate we share information about one of the most accessible hotels in the area.

Its about Hotel Gran Altatawhich is located in Las Aguilas, Navolato, on the highway to Isla Cortés at Kilometer 6.

It is important to note that the Gran Altata Hotel is a site for recreational and vacation use on the Altata Baybetween typical mangroves of the region and wonderful marine fauna that is at the mercy of the hotel.

It should be noted that the place has 2 swimming pools, restaurant, bar, spa, 24-hour room services, solarium and Internet, as well as 43 exclusive rooms so you can have an extremely relaxing trip.

In addition, each of the rooms were built with a rustic and modern atmosphere, to emphasize a maritime cabin style, which are appropriately equipped for the climatic conditions of the region.

Accommodation costs vary depending on room location, for example for a garden view reservation in the Easter can cost up to 6,800 pesos, although currently the price is $4 thousand 422 pesos If you schedule today.

On the other hand, a room with a view of the bay for two people costs up to $13 thousand pesos, although with today's discount, March 16, they are $8 thousand 458 pesos.