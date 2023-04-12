Hotel fire | Hotel Savonsolmu’s former night porter Ilkka Tirri: The orchestra played five nights a week and tourist buses came from as far as Switzerland

Hotel Savonsolmu in Pieksämäkä was partially destroyed on Monday. The hotel opened in the 1970s was the center of Pieksämäki parties.

On Monday Ilkka Tirri the phone started receiving messages from acquaintances. Hotel Savonsolmu was on fire.

He read the news about the fire at his former workplace in Slovakia, where he was watching the games of the Finnish women’s soccer team.

Ilkka Tirri, 66, from Kuopio, worked as a night porter at the Savonsolmu hotel reception for a total of 37 years, since 1983.

“The mood was good at best. Five nights a week, an orchestra played and people drove from Jyväskylä and Kuopio to dance. Although they didn’t necessarily spend a lot of money, they danced and drank ice water,” Tirri recalls.

He could work up to six nights in a row, after which there would be a long day off.

The hotel, representing the concrete constructivism of the seventies, was opened in March 1976. Metal cylinders were used as an interior element in the restaurant hall. According to Savon Sanomat, the construction of the hotel cost FIM 14 million.

Savonsolmu became the center of Pieksämäki’s party life because it was the only hotel in the town.

Mainly the customers were Finnish. However, Tirri recalls that in the 80s the hotel had a contract with a Swiss travel agency.

“Swiss tourists came by bus in the summer and stayed at Pieksämäki for a night or two,” says Tirri.

For the past three years, the hotel building in Pieksämäki has been empty and its fate is unclear. Its interior has been vandalized.

Hotelli Pieksämäki Oy, which operated in the background of Savonsolmu, went bankrupt in the spring and winter of 2020. Last fall, the vacant hotel property was bought by Nordic Real Estate Management.

Last fall, Pieksämäki Lehti began to investigate the ownership company’s connections with Sweden’s Sweden Democratsafter which other media also started investigating Nordic Real Estete Management.

Read more: A confusing pattern of ownership emerges from the background of the abandoned hotel

Ilkka Tirri had time to see many owners in Savonsolmi. The first was Pieksämäki’s cooperative store, from which the hotel still ended up in the Sokos hotel company. Before the recession, it was privately owned.

In the 1990s, the hotel was bought SpongeBob and Deila Prepula a family company that also had a hotel in Lahti. Prepulas dismissed the staff at the end of 2019 and the company filed for bankruptcy in the spring of 2020.

The hotel’s hottest weekends were the Savonsolmu Blues festival and the Big Wheels hobby vehicle event organized in Pieksämäki.

Namika from Pieksämäki was successful in the 1970s and 1980s in volleyball. The top volleyball player of that time Jouni Parkkali told that Namika’s championship party ended in Savonsolmu. “We used to take saunas, sit around and smoke a few cigars,” he told Ilta-Sanom in 2011.

Ilkka Tirri says that he left both good and bad memories of the long night shifts for almost 40 years.

Sometimes he had to solve jealousy dramas.

Sometimes the customers were too drunk.

“I once delivered a man with a suitcase trolley to the door of his hotel room. The heels only left marks on the carpet. But I only took him to the door, since I couldn’t tell who else was in the room,” says Tirri.

Tirri says that she also remembers the spring of 1984, when Pieksämäki held the Ice Hockey Championship. At that time, a journalist from Ilta-Sanomie arrived in Savonsolmu as a mock reporter Jari Tervo.

“I greeted the poet, because he was still a poet then. A hotel employee must know people,” says Tirri.

Savonsolmu advertised excursions and beach life in Ilta-Sanomi in 1978.

A fire destroyed four apartments in the hotel building of the vacant hotel Savonsolmu on Monday. The police suspect that two minors started the fire.

Correction 11.4. at 11:29 p.m.: Ilkka Tirri was in Slovakia watching the games of the Finnish women’s soccer team, not the ice hockey team.

Correction 11.4. 21:25: Contrary to what was wrongly stated in the story at the beginning, the name of the newspaper is Pieksämäki Lehti, not Pieksämäki Sanomat. Also corrected information that Big Wheels is a recreational vehicle event, not a drag race.