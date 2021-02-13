Dark jacket on her back, charlotte carefully screwed on her head and surgical mask on her face, Malika paces the hotel lobby, looking concerned. “I started at 7 am, we have a lot of work,” she breathes. On the sofas of the four-star reception, the housekeeper still takes the time to sit down.

After all, his anxiety has dissipated somewhat since February 1. Since that date, her employment contract proudly bears the name of her new employer, the Louvre Hotels group, owner of the establishment where she supervises the work of the maids and helps with the household. For her and for her colleagues, the years of subcontracting at the company Oxyplus and its lots of mistreatment are over.

A 24-year hospitality worker, Malika has been at the forefront of the worst things subcontracting in the hotel industry has to offer, from chronic pain to economic exploitation. “We have to take care of 86 rooms a day, it’s exhausting, it breaks your back, it breaks your shoulders,” she explains. Not to mention the intense stress. “It’s up to me to supervise, I had to report to the hotel, to the subcontracting company. If the customer loses something, it’s up to me to take care of it. It’s all very scary, very stressful. At one point, I couldn’t do it anymore, I had to take medicine, I couldn’t sleep. However, despite the permanent pressure – still amplified by the health crisis and the strict protocol for cleaning the rooms – the housekeeper was until then paid only 2,100 euros gross per month. “For twenty-four years of seniority and full time, that’s not a lot. I manage everything, the company only seeks to make money. “

Disembarked from Algeria when she was 14 years old and naturalized since, the worker is counted despite everything among the lucky ones of the subcontracting. In the corridors of the hotel that she walks seven hours a day, six of the seven chambermaids did not have their papers in order until a few months ago. At the mercy of their employer, their situation was so fragile, most of them had to be content with imposed part-time work and minimal salaries.

But tired of “slavery” that they were subjected to, Malika decides, in 2019, not to let it go. Supported by the CGT HPE, it begins to systematically file complaints with its management, each time salaries are received. “I told them, these people work 70 hours a month, or even more, and only receive 400, 500, 700 euros. It is not possible to be in a free country like France and to be paid so little ”, she criticizes. A first brick in the mobilization of the personnel, which led them in October 2019 to start a strike. “We had results almost immediately, since all the undocumented employees have been regularized”, rejoices the governess.

They still had to wait a year to fully benefit from the outcome of their struggle. And while Malika tastes her status as a hotel employee for just a few days, she struggles to hide her emotion. “It’s like we are caged birds and have been freed. It is such a relief. Now, we are real employees of the hotel, we are better paid, we have bonuses and we have the same rights as the others, ”she says. Before adding, the sparkling gaze: “And, above all, we are respected. ”