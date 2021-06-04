Mustafa Abdel Azim (Dubai)

Specialists in the field of hotel supplies expected that the demand for hotel products and supplies in the UAE markets and the region will witness a remarkable improvement in the coming months, so that the sector will begin the stage of recovery from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, during the next year.

They explained to “Al-Ittihad” that the positive performance indicators of the hotel sector in the UAE, which began to appear clearly since the beginning of this year, in addition to the fact that the continuation of hotel expansion plans will reflect positively on the hotel equipment market, pointing out that the market witnessed the entry of many new products that imposed by the pandemic, especially related to the health safety of inmates.

The hospitality sector in the UAE and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries is currently witnessing the presence of 473 hotels under construction with 158,161 rooms until 2024, according to data from Top Hotel Projects, which specializes in new hotel projects data, which indicated that hotel projects in the UAE include 60,419 new hotel rooms until 2024, making it the leading country in the region in the number of new hotel projects.

Prospects for recovery

Spouget, Director of the Danube Group for Retail and Hospitality Solutions, said during the Danube Hospitality Summit 2021, that despite the challenges facing the hospitality sector in general due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the prospects for recovery in the sector began to gradually become clear with the improvement in the performance of the hotel sector in the country. UAE.

He added that the expected positive prospects for the sector prompted Danube Hospitality Solutions to issue a comprehensive guide covering more than 10,000 products for hospitality solutions for 41 brands, in a move aimed at meeting the growing strategic needs of the hospitality sector in the Middle East through its wide range of supplies and equipment. Employment.

gradual recovery

For his part, Marwan bin Yousef Al-Sarkal, founder and CEO of Al Reem Hospitality Company, said, on the sidelines of his participation in the Hotel Show, that signs of recovery are beginning to appear on the hotel sector in the country, expecting the sector to continue its gradual recovery in a way that can overcome the effects of the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, and what it caused negative effects on the sector.

Visitors at the Dubai Hotel Show (Etihad)

Al-Sarkal expected that the coming period would witness the opening of more new hotels and pumping thousands of hotel rooms into the local market, which would raise the demand for the hotel supplies market, which has recently witnessed new developments on its products to meet the needs imposed by the pandemic, noting that in addition to the products The company has added other products such as gloves, face masks and personal sterilization materials, such as furniture, mattresses, and dining utensils, as well as transport carts and delivery of bags, room supplies and uniforms for workers in various hotel facilities.

high demand

For her part, Anna Jafra, Director of the Pomerania Development Agency, said that participation in the hotel fair, through the representation of 11 companies, was very positive in light of the high demand and the many inquiries that we witnessed during the exhibition, which enhances hope for recovery opportunities for the sector. In the same context, Frank Wolf, CEO of Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals, said that the global hospitality industry is rapidly recovering from the effects of the exceptional circumstances it faced last year, noting that the Hotel Show constituted an important platform for the company’s new hospitality division to build Strategic relations with specialists in this field in the UAE and the region.