Hotel staff clear away towels on loungers by the pool. Vacationer films scene. © Screenshot TikTok/ Amanda Proctor

For many people, securing the best spot by the pool with towels is a fixed ritual on holiday. That obviously annoys a hotel on Tenerife. A vacationer films a revealing scene.

Tenerife – The loungers by the pool are already reserved before breakfast – with a towel. It is considered a bad habit, but many holidaymakers stubbornly cling to it. This annoys others and often leads to heated discussions. Some hotels tolerate this practice and simply turn a blind eye. A hotel in Tenerife (Spain), on the other hand, doesn’t show any mercy when reserving a lounger with a towel. Staff and associates rigorously clear away towels from poolside loungers. A vacationer films the moment as dozens of towels are collected. She shares the video on TikTok.

Vacationer films towel scandal in the hotel

“They took their bags, towels and everything and left a note where to pick them up,” Amanda Proctor captioned the clip. She thinks the action in the 5-star hotel in Tenerife is right. “It was so much fun!! Some didn’t come back until the afternoon.” Amanda Proctor would have liked to have filmed that too, she admits in a comment.

More than 4.3 million people have now seen the video on TikTok. The reactions to it are predominantly in a tenor. Most find reserving loungers with towels just plain impossible. The hotel and the staff received a lot of praise for clearing away towels. “Herbert and Inge won’t like that,” jokes one user. Some hope for the necessary learning effect.

The phenomenon of early morning lounger squatters is well known. Germans are considered unbeatable in this discipline, followed by the British. Researchers have even dealt with this topic. And indeed: The Germans therefore have an advantage over the British population when it comes to getting the pool position. It is probably due to certain sleeping habits, as the researchers want to have found out.

