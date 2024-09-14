When looking for a hotel to stay in, people consider factors such as price, area and reviews. While these are essential points to check before booking a room, two hotel employees They warned about seven alerts that expose the quality of service of the place.

The seven warning signs to recognize if the hotel is good or not

1. Empty parking lots

In a chat with Business InsiderJJ Jones, assistant general manager of the Hilton Garden Inn Albuquerque Uptown, said it is important to check if the establishment’s parking lots are empty. According to the professional, This is one way to check the popularity of the hotel.

2. Assistance with luggage

Based on his eight years of experience working in hotels, Jones emphasizes: Attention when handling the customer’s luggageIf there are no luggage carts available or someone to help with suitcases, it is a sign that the service is not good.

3. The operation of light bulbs in certain areas

According to Santiago Leon, general manager of The Robey, guests should check to see if the light bulbs in important areas of the hotel are working properly. “As small as it may seem, I think it’s important to have a good night’s sleep.” It says a lot about the hotel’s good maintenance, its budget, its management and its attention to detail.“, he told BI.

4. Attention in prior consultations

A hotel’s service begins from the moment the interested party makes an enquiry before booking. If the applicant does not receive a polite response or is ignored, it is a big red flag..

5. Dust and dirt at the entrance

According to Jones, the hotel’s cleanliness, especially at the entrance, is a green sign to stay: “If I find dust, that’s it.” It indicates that the staff has not touched this area in a long time, and I wonder what other areas of the hotel they have not touched.“.

6. The security of the place

When checking in at a hotel, the person who attends You must ask the customer for personal identification. If he doesn’t, Leon considers it a warning sign and exposes the poor security at the location.

7. The way to make the bed

Finally, JJ Jones emphasized the way the bed is made in hotels. “If the bed was made sloppily with worn-looking pillows and sheets on the outside, this indicates that The housekeeper did not clean the room as best as she could.“, he said.