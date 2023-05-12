Home page World

From: Kilian Bäuml

Split

If you want to relax over the Pentecost weekend in Italy, you may have to dig deeper into your pockets – a hotel even asks for more than 23,000 euros.

Lignano-Sabbiadoro – Many Germans like to travel over the long Pentecost weekend, but by no means all countries are happy about the rush of tourists. In some particularly touristy places in Italy there are even “red zones” where certain rules apply. These measures are intended to protect the villages from being overrun by holidaymakers. But there’s an easier way to keep tourists away — by raising prices so much that few can afford them.

A hotel on the Italian coast has already turned the price screw up and is charging a whopping 23,000 euros for its rooms over the Pentecost weekend. A man from Vienna noticed the price hammer when looking for accommodation and with the Austrian newspaper today.de spoken.

Expensive vacation in Italy: More than 23,000 euros for accommodation at Pentecost in a retro hotel

Herbert S. has been going to Italy for years, this year he wants to travel to the Italian coast with his son and a friend of his son over Pentecost. When he was looking for the right offer, he noticed a hotel in Lignano-Sabbiadoro, a seaside resort right on the Adriatic Sea and the Laguna di Marano. But the hotel wants to pay a lot for the beautiful location – more than 23,000 euros for the Pentecost weekend. For comparison: Most other hotels in the region charge between 500 and 1000 euros for the same period.

For more than 23,000 euros, visitors are offered retro furnishings from the 1980s. © Cropped screenshot from booking.com

What vacationers get for the steep price: A journey back in time to the 80s – at least as far as the furnishings are concerned. The whole hotel looks worn and has apparently not been renovated for a long time. The rooms appear dark, especially the bathroom, which is almost completely furnished with dark used tiles. The view from the balcony is not exceptionally beautiful either. No sea view or anything, because the sea is a kilometer away. On some photos on the booking portal booking.com you can even see empty returnable bottles.

Expensive vacation in Italy over Pentecost: More than 23,000 euros for accommodation – without breakfast

“I was shocked,” says Herbert S. today.de “If I had that much money, I certainly wouldn’t book this apartment.” The inexplicably high price apparently even appeared on several booking platforms. Incidentally, the more than 23,000 euros for the Pentecost weekend do not include breakfast and open booking.com you have to pay in advance – there is no money back. “Some apparently do extreme business over the Pentecost weekend,” says the Viennese angrily.

Many people like to go on vacation over the Pentecost weekend, a hotel in Italy charges 23,000 euros for this. (Iconic image) © Fabio Sasso/dpa

Or is the usury price a typo? An inquiry to the hotel has so far remained unanswered. But not only this hotel is probably quite expensive, often hotel bargains turn out to be rip-offs. (kiba)