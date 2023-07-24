Hotel prices in Europe are skyrocketing, but travel is growing in summer 2023

Europe expensive, yet Europe still attractive. It is one of the assumptions that emerges from the analysis on summer holidays 2023 Of Allianz Trade, world leader in credit insurance. Southern countries such as Italy, Spain, Greece, Portugal and Croatia, despite the increase in prices in this scorching summer of 2023, are still attractive compared to other destinations around the world.

As high inflationwhich drives up the prices of planes, housing And food, does not discourage travellers, in fact, 41% of them (compared to 33% in the previous year) will spend more than 1,500 euros on their summer holidays. This is because the comparison with the rest of the world leads us to prefer the closest destinations where the cost of the transfer is acceptable when compared to destinations such as the Caribbean, the United States and some premium destinations such as Belize, the Maldives, Mauritius, the Seychelles and Sri Lanka. Bermuda, among others, remains the most expensive vacation among global destinations, three times more expensive than southern Europe.

Comparing the data of this summer with that of 2019, we discover that the parameter that refers to revenues per passenger-kilometer (RPK), within Europe, reached 92% in the first quarter of the year, while the volumes of air ticket sales from May to September have already reached 91% in the last pre-Covid year. The tourism accounts for the largest share of total gross value added in Croatia (11.3%), Portugal (8.1%), Greece (7.7%), Spain (6.9%) and Italy (6.2%).

