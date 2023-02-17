Praia do Preá is a small fishing village in Ceará, 280 km from Fortaleza, there, between the sea and the white sand dunes that hide sparkling lagoons, is the Hotel Casana.

A welcoming retreat where nature is the main attraction — but not the only one. A beautiful swimming pool refreshes guests, who can relax in spacious bungalows or learn kitesurfing in its own school, with instructors certified by the International Kiteboard Organization (IKO) and equipment renewed every year.

For those who prefer the pleasures of the table, the restaurant, which only serves guests, serves delicacies that value local ingredients, with an emphasis on fish, seafood and organic vegetables, including vegan options. Rates from R$ 4,495.00 with full board. Information and reservations: [email protected].

(Note published in the 1312 edition of Dinheiro Magazine)