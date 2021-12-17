The death of the Emirati child (Ali, 4), and the maid accompanying him, (23 years), in a Ras Al Khaimah hotel last Wednesday, witnessed new details, according to a source in the hotel management who witnessed the accident.

The source, who preferred not to be named, told “Emirates Today” that the hotel’s swimming pool closes daily at seven in the evening, and that any descent to the pool after that time is at the responsibility of the guests.

He explained that the surveillance cameras in the hotel recorded the details of the accident, and revealed that the maid headed to the pool with the child at around eight o’clock at night, and that she went down to the pool with the child, and they fell in the deep area, not in the safe area designated for children, due to the lack of attention to the depth of the place, and the lack of attention Appreciated where to swim.

He added that the cameras recorded the maid’s attempts to rescue the child and get him out of the pool, but she was unable to do so, due to her drowning in the deep area. The source indicated that he was at the hotel at that moment, and as soon as he heard the screaming of the inmate, he went to inquire of him about the matter, and he informed him that there was a drowned person in the pool, and he continued: “I immediately rushed towards the pool, and I jumped trying to get the child and the maid out with the help of others, but they were in a state. Death, as they stayed for a long time in the pool without being able to go out.”

He added that the police and the competent authorities were contacted, where the ambulance arrived, and the paramedics tried to perform artificial rescue operations for the child and the maid, before transferring them to the ambulance, but they were both dead, pointing out that the competent authorities were informed of all the details of the accident.

An Emirati family had traveled from the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to Ras Al Khaimah on a trip to relax in a hotel, before their trip turned into a tragedy, due to the death of their young child and the maid who drowned in the hotel pool.



