The Chief Executive of the Palma-based Melia Hotel Group, Gabriel Escarrer, said that the vaccination program in Spain was too slow and after two months of vaccinations only 2.5 percent of the population has had the jab.

It is not enough: 2 months after the start of vaccination, in Spain only 2.6% of the population has been vaccinated. We cannot continue at this rate, employment and economic recovery need to offer a “safe destination” already this summer #SaveTourism pic.twitter.com/5I7USfBXTr – Gabriel Escarrer (@GabrielEscarrer) March 3, 2021

Escarrer said that Spain needed to step-up its vaccination program to kick-start the travel industry.

He has previously said that Spain could not afford another season without tourists. The Balearic government has promised to increase the vaccination program.