White Owls Inc. has released the first trailer for Hotel Barcelonaa title born from the collaboration between SWEATS51 And SWERY65. The game will be released worldwide during 2024 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PCalthough no specific release date has been set at this time.

This new title will be a horizontally scrolling 2.5D Action that will use the world of horror cinema as inspiration, almost becoming a parody of it. Already from this trailer we can see how some segments are inspired by iconic films such as The shark, Poltergeist And Friday 13th.

While waiting to find out more, we leave you now with the first trailer for Hotel Barcelonawishing you a good viewing as always!

Hotel Barcelona – Announcement Trailer

Source: White Owls Inc. Street Gematsu