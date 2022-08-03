Caborca, Sonora.- Around 10:00 p.m. deprived a man of his liberty that according to local media, was dedicated to the sale of ‘hotdogs’ in Caborca, Sonora.

Relatives of the man arrived at the post located on Obregón Avenue to follow up on the case and make the corresponding call to the local authorities to start the investigation.

In what was another violent day in the northern municipality of Sonora, at the same time that authorities moved to the hotdog stand, a armed conflict between agents of the Ministerial Agency for Criminal Investigation and a group of heavily armed civilians took place in the neighboring municipality of Pitiquito.

Authorities and local media recommend to the public take shelter and not leave your homes as far as possible in the face of the repeated waves of violence that plague the region.