Hot weekend in some areas of Italy. Today yellow warning (alert level 1, weather conditions that can precede the occurrence of a heat wave) for Ancona and Bologna. While tomorrow, in addition to these two capitals, two more will be added Bari, Perugia, Pescara and RomeThis is what is predicted by the bulletin on heat waves that the Ministry of Health prepares daily bulletins for 27 cities, with 24, 48 and 72 hour forecasts.