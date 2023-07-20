In Italy, the heat alert will remain at the maximum level of 3, today and tomorrow, in 19 of the 27 capitals monitored by the Ministry of Health’s surveillance system on heat waves.

Read also

In the latest bulletin update, the red dot city they are Ancona, Bari, Bologna, Cagliari, Campobasso, Catania, Civitavecchia, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Messina, Naples, Palermo, Perugia, Pescara, Reggio Calabria, Rieti, Rome and Viterbo.

Saturday 22nd July the hot cities will drop to 18, with Bologna going to alert level 1 (yellow dot).

Tomorrow and Saturday the heat will allow one truce in 7 capitals: Bolzano, Brescia, Milan, Turin, Trieste, Venice and Verona will have a green dot (zero alert).